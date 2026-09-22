Who Decides What's Safe Online? Trust Issues Returns For Season 2

Season 2 of Trust Issues is out now!

New episodes of Trust Issues are available on Spotify with video episodes available on YouTube.

- Ailis Daly, Host of Trust Issues and Head of Trust & Safety at IntouchCXWINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WebPurify, an IntouchCX Company specializing in trust and safety, has launched the season 2 of Trust Issues, a podcast exploring the technology, policies, and human decisions shaping the future of online safety.Who ultimately decides what stays up and what comes down in digital spaces? Season 2 answers that question by examining how AI capabilities, shifting market place regulations, human judgement and operational constraints intersect. Moving beyond simple technical solutions, each episode goes behind the scenes of the complex pressures facing digital platforms today, from cost efficiencies to high stake compliance, and the strategies leaders use to build resilient online communities.The season brings together trust & safety leaders, technology executives, founders, and industry experts, including leaders from Twitch, technology founder Mark Little, Katie Harbath (Founder and CEO Anchor Change), Madeleine Thomas, (CEO of Image Angel), and more.The season opens with“The judgement gap: Why AI moderation still needs human oversight” featuring Kate Taylor, Learning and Development Leader at Okta. The episode tackles the practical marketplace friction platforms face: how to build Learning and Development strategies for teams working alongside rapid automation, developing critical thinking and preparing employees to handle complex, high stakes scenarios that technology alone cannot resolve.“AI is transforming how trust and safety teams scale, but technology does not eliminate the need for human judgement” said Ailis Daly, Host of Trust Issues and Head of Trust & Safety at IntouchCX.“This season, we directly address who makes the hard calls and how leaders navigate the real world tension between automated speed, regulatory pressure, and user safety.”New episodes of Trust Issues are available on Spotify with video episodes available on YouTube.About IntouchCXIntouchCX, is at the forefront of content moderation and the broader Trust & Safety landscape. With over 25 years of experience, deep vertical expertise, and industry-shaping best practices, we deliver proven turnkey solutions and strategic consulting. To learn more, visit intouchcx.

Stephanie Suarez

IntouchCX

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Who decides what's safe online? Trust Issues returns for season 2 News Provided By IntouchCX September 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional...



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