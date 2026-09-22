'In The Boardroomtm' With Ron Gazboda, CEO, Founder, Owner, ARK Protection Group

Ron Gazboda, CEO, Founder, Owner, ARK Protection Group

Patrol Officer Active Threat Response & Rescue Task Force Operations Course in Wayne County, OH

Tactical Operators Course with Hancock County SWAT Team.

The Company's new Tactical Training Center is now officially open and it is one of the largest indoor non-lethal facilities of its' kind in Ohio.

- Martin Eli Enowitz, Publisher

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SecuritySolutionsWatch: Thank you for joining us today, Ron, and congratulations on the launch of your new training programs and courses. Before we do a deep dive into all the specifics, and also talk about your new Tactical Training Center, please tell us why you decided to go down the training path.

Ron Gazboda: Training has always been the part of this profession that I'm most passionate about. Over the last 22 years, between my time in the military and working in the private security sector, I've had the opportunity to train, work alongside, and learn from some incredibly experienced people.

For me, starting ARK Training Group was an opportunity to take those experiences and lessons and pass them on to the men and women who are out there doing the job every day.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Can you tell us why you are so deeply passionate about training law enforcement.

Ron Gazboda: Law enforcement officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in America. On our worst day, they are the ones we call for help. When that call comes in, they do not get to hesitate; they do not get to walk away. They run toward the danger while everyone else is running away. That level of courage is extraordinary.

As the owner of ARK Training Group, my mission is simple: provide officers with the most effective, modern,

and battle tested training possible. Every tactic we teach, every scenario we run, and every lesson we deliver is focused on one goal, helping officers protect their communities and return home safely to their families.

We owe it to these men and women to give them every advantage possible. Because at the end of the shift,

the mission isn't just serving the public. It's making it home.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: We read with great interest on the ARK Training Group Instagram Page ( ) about your“Patrol Officer Active Threat Response & Rescue Task Force Operations Course” and“Patrol Officer CQB (Close Quarters Battle) Course”.

Please give us an overview of all your training course offerings.

Ron Gazboda: We offer a wide range of courses at ARK Training Group, including our Tactical Operators Course, Tactical Patrol Operations Course, CQB, Patrol Officer CQB, Low Light CQB, High Risk Vehicle Operations, Hostage Rescue, Patrol Officer Active Threat Response & Rescue Task Force Operations, Active Threat Response For Civilians, Home Defense, and Advanced Duty Handgun and Patrol Rifle.

We are also launching a new monthly tactical training program for law enforcement officers. The program is designed for officers who understand that tactical proficiency isn't built through a single course, it requires consistent training, repetition, and continued development. Weekly sustainment training will be offered every Monday and Wednesday across a variety of different topics.

One thing that's really important to us is understanding that every agency has different needs. We can customize any of our training or build a course from the ground up based on an agency's mission, experience, and specific training goals.

At the end of the day, we want everything we teach to be realistic, relevant, and something officers can actually take back and apply on the job.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: In addition to Patrol Officers, who are your typical clients? Do you also provide civilian training?

Ron Gazboda: Although our primary focus is law enforcement and military training, we absolutely offer courses for civilians as well.

One course I'm especially excited about is our Active Threat Response for Civilians course. There are a lot of responsible people who carry a concealed firearm every day, but carrying a firearm and being prepared to use it during an actual active threat are two very different things.

This course is designed to help bridge that gap. We teach students how to recognize and respond to an active threat, make good decisions under stress, and understand what to do when law enforcement arrives on scene.

For me, it's about giving responsible civilians more than just firearms skills. It's about giving them the knowledge and confidence to make good decisions if they ever find themselves in one of those situations.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: We understand that your Company's New Tactical Training Center is officially open and it is one of the largest indoor non-lethal facilities of its' kind in Ohio. Please fill us in.

Ron Gazboda: We're extremely excited about the launch of our new Tactical Training Center. We took the knowledge and experience of our instructor cadre and really thought about what we would want in a high-level training facility. I truly believe we've created something special and that it will be one of the

top non-lethal tactical training facilities in Ohio.

The facility gives us the ability to create a wide variety of realistic training environments. We can simulate nighttime and low-light conditions during the day, incorporate different lighting and effects, change room configurations, and build scenarios around the specific needs of the officers and agencies training with us.

We also incorporated an elevated catwalk that allows our instructors to observe students from above, provide instruction and immediate feedback, and get a much better view of how teams are moving and working through problems.

We also have dedicated classroom space, so we can teach the concepts and then immediately move into the training environment and put them into practice.

More than anything, I wanted to create a place where officers can be challenged, make decisions under stress, learn from mistakes, and become better at their job in a controlled environment. I'm incredibly proud of what we've built, and I'm excited to finally get people through the doors.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Why should agencies choose ARK Training Group over other tactical training companies?

Ron Gazboda: I think what separates ARK is the standard we hold ourselves and our students to. We're not interested in providing comfortable training just so everyone can walk away feeling good. We want officers to be challenged, tested, and put into situations that force them to think, make decisions, and perform under pressure.

At the end of the day, when something goes wrong, you're going to fall back on your training. Our responsibility is to make sure the training we provide has prepared you for that moment.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Are there any particular success stories and testimonials you would like to share with us?

Ron Gazboda: I am honored to share these testimonials with your readers...

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"I am writing this letter of support on behalf of the Dalton Police Department for ARK Training Group. Over the past several years, our agency has partnered with ARK for multiple types of specialized tactical training. As a result of this high-caliber instruction, the Dalton Police Department is widely regarded as one of the premier-trained law enforcement agencies in our area.

Throughout our training sessions, we have extended open invitations to neighboring departments across Wayne County. The feedback from visiting police chiefs and officers has been unanimously positive, with many emphasizing that ARK provides truly first-class instruction.

What sets ARK Training Group apart is their exceptional instructional approach. Regardless of an individual officer's prior experience or skill level, the instructors provide tailored, hands-on guidance where it is needed most. They foster an encouraging environment where no officer is ever looked down upon for having less experience. Because the coursework involves a significant amount of complex, high-stress material, this supportive culture gives officers the confidence to ask questions and seek extra help without hesitation.

The growth and tactical proficiency our officers have achieved through ARK's programs are invaluable to our department and the community we serve. We eagerly anticipate our next training session with ARK Training Group, and I give them my highest personal and professional recommendation to any agency seeking top-tier tactical training. " Chief Eric McFarren, Dalton Police Department

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"In 2026 our Special Response Team reached out to Ron and his team at ARK Training Group. We sought out specialized training, that was not normally afforded to us. We required a company with proven instructors who could deliver on real world applications. Ron understood our team needs and our capabilities, and in a short time developed a course for our team.

On the day of the training, he and his instructors put us to the test, physically and mentally. The training was fast paced, but each training evolution was demonstrated and explained. The entire team was held to a high standard on everything we did. The instructors were all highly skilled and knowledgeable, who took time to answer any questions we may have had and provided valuable feedback.

We were not disappointed in the training, and we are currently planning on going back again. We would recommend it to any law enforcement agency who is serious about getting better. " Deputy Shane Leeth, Hancock County Sheriff's Office

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SecuritySolutionsWatch: What is the footprint of your company at this time? Are you engaged with assignments throughout the USA? Internationally?

Ron Gazboda: Right now, our primary footprint is here in the United States, and we're continuing to grow and build relationships with agencies and organizations across the country. We're absolutely open to international opportunities as well, as long as it makes sense for our team and we feel we can bring real value to the people we're training.

For me, it's not really about how far we can travel or how big we can make ARK. It's about the impact we can have. I truly believe that if you attend one of our courses, you should leave with more than just a few new tactics or techniques. You should leave with a stronger tactical mindset, better decision-making skills, and more confidence in your ability to handle difficult situations.

If we can take what our instructors have learned throughout their careers and pass that knowledge on to people who are protecting communities here in the U.S. or eventually abroad, that's something I'm extremely proud of.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Let's talk about ARK Merch for a moment...what would you like readers to know about your Shopify?

Ron Gazboda: At first, I was actually hesitant to create an online merch store. ARK means a lot to me personally, and I didn't necessarily want to see our logo on a shirt just for the sake of selling merchandise.

Everything we do at ARK is built around having a high standard for yourself and the people around you. That mindset goes beyond tactical training or law enforcement. It's about how you approach your career, your family, your fitness, and your life in general.

So, for me, the merchandise represents more than just our company. If you believe in holding yourself to a higher standard and constantly working to become better, then we'd be proud to have you represent ARK and wear our logo.

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For more information:

ARK Training Group Tactical Training Center

11615 E Lincoln Way, Unit G

Orrville, OH 44667



Tel: (330) 600-1463

Email:...

Instagram:

Shopify:

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