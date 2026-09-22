Strawberry Wins Best Use Of Technology As GRAVTY® Powers Its Next-Generation Loyalty Ecosystem

Strawberry also earns recognition for Best European Hotel Loyalty Program as its GRAVTY®-powered shared points ecosystem advances across the Nordics.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Loyalty Juggernaut, creator of GRAVTY, the world's most advanced cloud-native enterprise growth platform, today announced that Strawberry, one of the Nordics' largest hotel groups with more than 250 hotels, has won Best Use of Technology Within a Loyalty Program at the 2026 European Loyalty Awards and earned Highly Commended recognition in the Best European Hotel Loyalty Program category.Best Use of Technology is the one category judged on the technology itself. The award recognizes the multi-brand loyalty model Strawberry has put into operation with GRAVTY. Following the June go-live, the platform has powered Strawberry's loyalty operations within Spenn, the shared loyalty-points ecosystem jointly owned by Norwegian Air Shuttle, Strawberry Hotel Group, and Reitan Retail. Through Spenn, members can earn and redeem across participating brands while each brand retains its own loyalty program.GRAVTYprovides the real-time interoperability and rapid partner onboarding this model requires, processing 121 million events per hour with response times under 50 milliseconds. Spenn's founding partners collectively represent more than $20 billion in Nordic turnover. Points earned across Strawberry's 250 hotels now travel to Norwegian, 7-Eleven, REMA 1000, Narvesen, Uno-X and other leading Nordic brands.“We're incredibly proud to be recognized at the European Loyalty Awards. This recognition reflects the ambition, innovation, and passion across Strawberry and our commitment to continuously reimagine what loyalty can be. Our transformation, together with GRAVTY, is enabling us to build a more modern, flexible, and future-ready loyalty ecosystem. With Spenn as an important part of that ecosystem, we're opening up new ways to connect loyalty, create value, and give our members greater flexibility and choice. We're excited about what this enables us to build next, and this is only the beginning,” said Therese Mattisson, Head of Loyalty Program and Operations at Strawberry.“Recognition for Best Use of Technology is really recognition for what the technology changes,” said Shyam Shah, CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut.“Strawberry is building a loyalty model in which the hotel stay connects to travel and everyday spending. Making that work across brands in real time is an infrastructure problem, and it is the one GRAVTYwas built to solve. For the member, the outcome is simple: more choice, greater value.”About Loyalty Juggernaut:Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with subsidiaries in India, the UAE, China, and Canada, Loyalty Juggernaut serves leading brands across 110 countries. Its flagship platform, GRAVTY, is an award-winning, AI-native, patented enterprise growth platform that powers over 80 loyalty programs across airlines, hospitality, retail, financial services, telecommunications, and multi-brand business conglomerates. Rated a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM for Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q4 2025, GRAVTYenables organizations to build, manage, scale, and monetize modern loyalty ecosystems while delivering highly personalized customer experiences.About Strawberry:Strawberry is one of the largest hotel groups in the Nordic countries, operating more than 250 hotels under brands including Clarion, Quality, Comfort, Stopover and Home Hotels, together with a portfolio of independent brands. Strawberry's loyalty program rewards members for stays, dining, and experiences across its portfolio, with a vision to build lasting relationships that extend beyond the hotel stay.About the European Loyalty Awards:The European Loyalty Awards recognize outstanding achievements in loyalty programs across the European market. The awards were created through a strategic partnership between the International Loyalty Awards and the European Bonus Awards to provide a Europe-focused platform reflecting the region's loyalty innovation and market dynamics.Website:

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Strawberry Wins Best Use of Technology as GRAVTY® Powers Its Next-Generation Loyalty Ecosystem News Provided By Loyalty Juggernaut Inc September 22, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional...



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