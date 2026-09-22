Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) Notice Of EGM, Access Letter & Proxy Forms

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Brisbane, Sep 23, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) announced it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday 21 October 2026 at 1:00pm Brisbane time (AEST), being 2:00pm AEDT, to consider resolutions to remove Monique Tang, Justin Hastings and Michael Thirnbeck as directors under section 203D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).The meeting is being convened by the directors under section 249D of the Corporations Act following a request from two shareholders holding approximately 5.5% of the votes that may be cast at a general meeting, as announced to ASX on 3 September 2026. The directors have convened the meeting within the required 21-day period and it will be held within two months of the shareholders' request.Shareholders should read this document in full. A majority of the Board recommends voting FOR all resolutions at the Company-convened meeting on 21 October 2026. Automic will dispatch proxy forms for the Company-convened meeting on 21 October 2026 and the Xingye-convened meeting on 3 November 2026, with online lodgement available at com.21 OCTOBER MEETING AT A GLANCEMEETING DATE AND TIMEWednesday 21 October 2026 at 1:00pm Brisbane time (AEST), being 2:00pm AEDT and within two months of the 3 September 2026 requisitionVENUELevel 18, 324 Queen St, Brisbane, Qld, 4000 and online via Automic Investor platformRESOLUTIONSThree ordinary resolutions under section 203D to remove Monique Tang, Justin Hastings and Michael Thirnbeck as directors, each with immediate effectBOARD RECOMMENDATIONA majority of the Board recommends voting FOR all three resolutions being considered at the 21 October 2026 meeting.VOTING ENTITLEMENTShareholders registered at 6:00pm Brisbane time (AEST), being 7:00pm (AEDT), on Monday 19 October 2026 may attend and vote. All resolutions will be decided by pollPROXY DEADLINEProxies must be received by Automic no later than 1:00pm Brisbane time (AEST), being 2:00pm (AEDT), on Monday 19 October 2026 (48 hours before the meeting)HOW TO VOTEOnline at com, by returning the proxy form, or in person at the meeting. Voting FOR all three resolutions is the recommendation of a majority of the BoardWHY THIS MEETINGConvened under section 249D at the request of shareholders holding approximately 5.5% of votes, as announced on 3 September 2026This table relates only to the 21 October meeting. Shareholders must vote separately on the resolutions at the Xingye-convened meeting of 3 November 2026.COMPANY STATEMENTMeetings requisitioned by shareholdersFollowing the shareholders' request announced to ASX on 3 September 2026, the directors have convened an Extraordinary General Meeting to consider the removal of Monique Tang, Michael Thirnbeck and Justin Hastings as directors.The meeting will be held on Wednesday 21 October 2026 at 1:00pm Brisbane time (AEST), being 2:00pm (AEDT). The formal Notice of Meeting, Explanatory Memorandum and details of how to vote follow this statement, and proxy materials are being dispatched to shareholders by Automic.Xingye Gold (Hong Kong) Mining Company Limited (Xingye) has separately convened a shareholder meeting to consider the removal of Justin Werner, Shane Menere, Paul Thomas Walker and Christopher David Atkinson, together with the removal of certain other directors appointed from 2 September 2026 as specified in Resolution 5 of Xingye's notice.The meeting convened by Xingye will be held on Tuesday 3 November 2026 at 11:00am Brisbane time (AEST). Automic will also distribute proxy materials for that meeting, enabling shareholders to lodge proxies for both meetings through its platform. Shareholders using this service do not need to lodge the same proxy appointments with Boardroom. Shareholders must submit their voting instructions separately for each meeting, whether online or by completing the proxy forms.Board recommendationsA majority of the Board recommends voting FOR all resolutions being considered at the Companyconvened meeting on 21 October 2026.Every vote matters: each resolution is decided by a simple majority of votes cast on a poll. Xingye holds 34.57% of the Company's shares, making participation by other shareholders particularly important. Submit your voting instructions early for both meetings through Automic.Proxy appointments must be received by:- 21 October meeting: 1:00pm Brisbane time (AEST), being 2:00pm AEDT, on Monday 19 October 2026.- 3 November meeting: 11:00am Brisbane time (AEST) on Sunday 1 November 2026.If appointed as your proxy, Justin Werner will vote in accordance with your instructions. If you do not provide voting instructions, he intends to vote FOR all resolutions at the 21 October meeting and AGAINST all resolutions at the 3 November meeting.What shareholders are being asked to decideXingye in the meeting it has convened for 3 November 2026 seeks to remove four of FEG's seven directors while its shareholding in FEG sits at 34.57%. Its Explanatory Memorandum for that meeting indicates that further investment and technical support for FEG is conditional on those removals, but does not specify the amount, terms or timing of that investment.Shareholders are being asked by Xingye to change control of the Board before knowing the terms on which any support from them may be provided.Xingye - from failed takeover bid to seeking board controlMuch of Xingye's Explanatory Memorandum repeats allegations made in its Bidder's Statements during the takeover. Those allegations were answered in FEG's Target's Statement and four Supplementary Target's Statements, all of which remain available on the ASX platform. Shareholders should weigh those responses and the following points when assessing Xingye's proposals:- Independent Valuation. The A$0.324 to A$0.444 per share valuation, on a controlling-interest basis, was determined by the independent expert, Lonergan Edwards & Associates (LEA), supported by SRK Consulting as independent technical specialist. It was not a valuation devised by your directors. LEA reconfirmed its valuation twice during the bid after considering each of Xingye's statements. Xingye has not produced a competing independent valuation or technical report to support its criticisms.- Xingye's stated intentions. In its original Bidder's Statement, Xingye raised the possibility that its nominee might resign and it might sell its shares if the takeover was unsuccessful. The bid closed without Xingye obtaining control. Its nominee remains on the Board, and Xingye is now seeking to remove four of FEG's seven directors.- Who would remain? Xingye seeks to remove all four members of the Independent Board Committee formed to respond to its unsolicited takeover bid. If successful, and assuming the other three directors remain in office, this would leave Xingye's nominee and two directors nominated by a former shareholder that sold its entire holding to Xingye. None of those three directors holds shares in FEG.- The current directors' record and investment. The four directors Xingye seeks to remove collectively hold, directly or indirectly, more than 11% of FEG's shares and have each participated in multiple capital raisings of the Company. With these four directors in office, FEG has raised over A$50 million to fund project acquisitions, exploration and operations, including completing the maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate and Scoping Study at its flagship Idenburg Project.*To view the full announcement please visit:About Far East Gold Ltd





Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.