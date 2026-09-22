Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Brisbane, Sep 23, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP ) (C9J:FRA ) (CNPTF:OTCMKTS ) announces the appointment of Andrew Mooney as Chief Financial Officer, effective 16 November 2026. Andrew is an accomplished finance and commercial executive with more than 25 years' experience, including 17 years in the resources sector.Andrew joins Central at an important time as the Company focuses on increasing operating cash flow and pursuing near-term exploration opportunities across its recently acquired Otway and Cooper Basin permits.Central's operating cash flow is expected to increase significantly over the next year, supported by anticipated production from two new Palm Valley wells and lower operating costs, following repayment of the gas overlift liability earlier this year. This is expected to provide greater financial flexibility and support disciplined capital allocation, including potential debt reduction and shareholder returns.Andrew's experience in financial management, capital allocation and investor relations will be important as Central enters this next phase.Managing Director and CEO, Leon Devaney, said:"We are pleased to welcome Andrew to Central. His deep experience across resources, finance, investor relations and capital management is well aligned with the next stage of Central's development."Central has an established producing business, near-term opportunities to increase operating cash flow and a broader, more diversified portfolio with attractive exploration potential. Andrew will add further depth to our executive team as we focus on disciplined capital allocation, cash generation, developing our asset base and delivering value for shareholders. His investor relations experience will also support our focus on communicating Central's strategy, progress and priorities clearly to the market."On behalf of the Board and the executive team, I also thank our outgoing CFO for his hard work, dedication and significant contribution to Central. We wish Damian all the very best in his retirement."Andrew Mooney | GAICD CA BCom / BA - BiographyAndrew is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD). He has held senior finance and commercial roles with ASX-listed and internationally listed resources companies, including Coronado Global Resources, Peabody Energy and Macarthur Coal, as well as senior roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte.His experience spans financial reporting, planning and analysis, capital management, treasury, tax, risk management, investor relations, strategic planning, business development, corporate transactions and change management. He has also led external affairs functions covering government relations, media and corporate communications.Andrew has held CFO roles with ASX-listed resources companies, including Bowen Coking Coal Limited and EQ Resources Limited. He brings significant experience managing finance functions and supporting strategic and commercial objectives through periods of growth and change.As CFO of Central Petroleum, Andrew will lead the Company's finance function, including capital management, treasury, tax, risk management and investor relations. He will work closely with the Managing Director and Board on capital allocation, business strategy, growth opportunities and development of Central's producing assets and exploration interests.About Central Petroleum Limited





( ASX:CTP ) is an established ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP) with exploration and appraisal permits in the Northern Territory (NT). Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas operator in the NT, supplying residential and industrial customers in the NT and wider Australian east coast market.

Central is seeking to become a major domestic energy supplier, in addition to helium and naturally occurring hydrogen, with exploration, appraisal and development plans across 169,112 km2 of tenements the NT, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects in the Amadeus Basin.