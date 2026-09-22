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Galaxy Macau Rewrites The Rules Of Luxury Resort Hospitality From The Palm Of Your Hand
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>The new Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards lifestyle membership programme promise to turn every stay into a shining moment - with dining, entertainment and best-in-class rewards choreographed for guests for a seamless, bespoke lifestyle experienceMACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – There is a particular art to making a guest feel known. Galaxy Macau unveils the new Galaxy Resort App and its companion Galaxy Rewards membership programme - a next-generation digital platform built to anticipate rather than merely serve, from award-winning restaurants and world-class shows to tailored retailtainment privileges – designed to transform each and every visit into a shining moment.
Founded on Galaxy Macau's renowned Asian Heart service philosophy, the new Galaxy Resort App has been designed around a simple belief: luxury feels most effortless when every detail falls naturally into place. Bringing together resort experiences, services and real-time information within a single intuitive platform, it allows guests to enjoy Galaxy Macau with greater ease and comfort at every stage of their journey.
At its heart is Galaxy Rewards, an innovative lifestyle membership programme that transforms every interaction into an opportunity for greater recognition and reward. Connecting luxury accommodation, exceptional dining, world-class entertainment and premium retail experiences within one integrated ecosystem, the programme unlocks privileges that become increasingly tailored with every visit.
Together, the Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards reflect Galaxy Macau's continued commitment to reimagining luxury hospitality through innovation, creating experiences that feel not only seamless, but also curated and personalised. This commitment extends beyond the digital experience through collaborations such as Tencent Video's acclaimed culinary competition programme Chef of China – Season 2, which shines a spotlight on Galaxy Macau's celebrated dining destinations, culinary talent and world-class hospitality.
Guests can download the Galaxy Resort App via and begin discovering a more intuitive and rewarding way to experience Galaxy Macau.
Designed as a personalised digital companion, the Galaxy Resort App brings together accommodation, dining, entertainment and retail within one thoughtfully curated experience, helping guests discover more, plan less and focus on enjoying every moment of their visit.
As Galaxy Macau continues to introduce new experiences, the App serves as the gateway to the latest developments across the award-winning integrated resort.
From inspiration to reservation, every interaction has been designed with simplicity in mind. Guests can book hotel stays, reserve dining experiences and secure tickets to performances in just a few steps, while a dedicated digital wallet keeps rewards, vouchers and member privileges conveniently organised in one place.
More than a new platform, the Galaxy Resort App represents a natural evolution of Galaxy Macau's signature approach to hospitality, combining cutting-edge technology with genuine service touches to create experiences that feel effortless and memorable.
Galaxy Rewards: Recognition that Deepens with Every Visit
At the centre of the Galaxy Resort App is Galaxy Rewards, a lifestyle membership programme inspired by the belief that loyalty should be recognised and rewarded in meaningful ways.
Designed to connect every aspect of the Galaxy Macau experience, the programme brings together curated stays, dining, entertainment and retail within a single membership journey, allowing guests to access privileges tailored to their individual interests and lifestyles.
Joining Galaxy Rewards is simple. Guests can enrol directly through the Galaxy Resort App using a valid mobile phone number and immediately begin enjoying a collection of member-exclusive benefits.
To celebrate its launch, Galaxy Rewards welcomes new members with three dining vouchers valued at up to MOP1,000 each. Guests who book accommodation through Galaxy Macau's official platforms and enrol in Galaxy Rewards upon check-in will also receive 50 complimentary Resort Points.
As members continue to explore the resort's exceptional offerings, qualifying spend unlocks elevated membership tiers and an expanding collection of privileges. These include personalised shopping services, priority access to signature events, preferred entertainment bookings, curated culinary experiences and room upgrade opportunities.
Through Galaxy Rewards, Galaxy Macau elevates its commitment to making every guest feel recognised, valued and understood, transforming memorable visits and extraordinary stays into stories worth telling.
A World of Award-Winning Experiences at Galaxy Rewards Members' Fingertips
For many guests, some of the most memorable moments at Galaxy Macau begin around the table.
Home to more than 120 dining destinations, Galaxy Macau has established itself as one of Asia Pacific's most immersive culinary destinations, where celebrated international restaurants sit alongside authentic regional dining experiences. Through the Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards, guests can discover, access and enjoy diverse dining experiences smoothly and conveniently.
In addition to holding an unrivalled 12 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards – holding the title of the resort with the most Five Star Awards in the world – Galaxy Macau's culinary excellence continues to earn international recognition. Acclaimed MICHELIN and Black Pearl-accredited restaurants and immersive events reinforce Galaxy Macau's reputation as the region's most dynamic, experiential dining destination.
Reflecting the growing influence of Galaxy Macau's culinary programme, the integrated resort has partnered with Tencent Video's acclaimed culinary competition series Chef of China – Season 2, as a bridge to showcase Macau's unique identity as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.
As part of the programme, chefs Menex Cheung and Antonio Au embarked on a culinary journey across Galaxy Macau, exploring the city's distinctive East-meets-West food culture while exchanging ideas with the resort's acclaimed culinary talents. Their visits included destinations such as One-Michelin-starred Italian fine-dining 81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, refined Cantonese cuisine haven House of Origin and Macanese favourite Andaz Kitchen, where diverse culinary traditions offered inspiration throughout the competition.
Beyond the competition, the collaboration celebrates the spirit of discovery that lies at the heart of great travel and transformative dining. By connecting audiences to the people, stories and traditions behind its award-winning restaurants, Galaxy Macau continues to reinforce its position as one of Asia's most celebrated culinary destinations.
Unlocking privileged access to the eponymous edition of Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026, for the return of its annual flagship event from 20-21 November at Cabana, showcasing 12 of the most sought-after culinary masters representing a cumulative 24 Michelin stars, in addition to three prominent mixologists; the Galaxy Resort App offers exclusives membership perks and privileged access to some of the region's most awarded restaurants, chefs and culinary events and experiences, under one roof.
The Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards make discovering the best of Galaxy Macau more effortless and personalised than ever.
For more information, please visit .
Founded on Galaxy Macau's renowned Asian Heart service philosophy, the new Galaxy Resort App has been designed around a simple belief: luxury feels most effortless when every detail falls naturally into place. Bringing together resort experiences, services and real-time information within a single intuitive platform, it allows guests to enjoy Galaxy Macau with greater ease and comfort at every stage of their journey.
At its heart is Galaxy Rewards, an innovative lifestyle membership programme that transforms every interaction into an opportunity for greater recognition and reward. Connecting luxury accommodation, exceptional dining, world-class entertainment and premium retail experiences within one integrated ecosystem, the programme unlocks privileges that become increasingly tailored with every visit.
Together, the Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards reflect Galaxy Macau's continued commitment to reimagining luxury hospitality through innovation, creating experiences that feel not only seamless, but also curated and personalised. This commitment extends beyond the digital experience through collaborations such as Tencent Video's acclaimed culinary competition programme Chef of China – Season 2, which shines a spotlight on Galaxy Macau's celebrated dining destinations, culinary talent and world-class hospitality.
Guests can download the Galaxy Resort App via and begin discovering a more intuitive and rewarding way to experience Galaxy Macau.
Designed as a personalised digital companion, the Galaxy Resort App brings together accommodation, dining, entertainment and retail within one thoughtfully curated experience, helping guests discover more, plan less and focus on enjoying every moment of their visit.
As Galaxy Macau continues to introduce new experiences, the App serves as the gateway to the latest developments across the award-winning integrated resort.
From inspiration to reservation, every interaction has been designed with simplicity in mind. Guests can book hotel stays, reserve dining experiences and secure tickets to performances in just a few steps, while a dedicated digital wallet keeps rewards, vouchers and member privileges conveniently organised in one place.
More than a new platform, the Galaxy Resort App represents a natural evolution of Galaxy Macau's signature approach to hospitality, combining cutting-edge technology with genuine service touches to create experiences that feel effortless and memorable.
Galaxy Rewards: Recognition that Deepens with Every Visit
At the centre of the Galaxy Resort App is Galaxy Rewards, a lifestyle membership programme inspired by the belief that loyalty should be recognised and rewarded in meaningful ways.
Designed to connect every aspect of the Galaxy Macau experience, the programme brings together curated stays, dining, entertainment and retail within a single membership journey, allowing guests to access privileges tailored to their individual interests and lifestyles.
Joining Galaxy Rewards is simple. Guests can enrol directly through the Galaxy Resort App using a valid mobile phone number and immediately begin enjoying a collection of member-exclusive benefits.
To celebrate its launch, Galaxy Rewards welcomes new members with three dining vouchers valued at up to MOP1,000 each. Guests who book accommodation through Galaxy Macau's official platforms and enrol in Galaxy Rewards upon check-in will also receive 50 complimentary Resort Points.
As members continue to explore the resort's exceptional offerings, qualifying spend unlocks elevated membership tiers and an expanding collection of privileges. These include personalised shopping services, priority access to signature events, preferred entertainment bookings, curated culinary experiences and room upgrade opportunities.
Through Galaxy Rewards, Galaxy Macau elevates its commitment to making every guest feel recognised, valued and understood, transforming memorable visits and extraordinary stays into stories worth telling.
A World of Award-Winning Experiences at Galaxy Rewards Members' Fingertips
For many guests, some of the most memorable moments at Galaxy Macau begin around the table.
Home to more than 120 dining destinations, Galaxy Macau has established itself as one of Asia Pacific's most immersive culinary destinations, where celebrated international restaurants sit alongside authentic regional dining experiences. Through the Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards, guests can discover, access and enjoy diverse dining experiences smoothly and conveniently.
In addition to holding an unrivalled 12 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards – holding the title of the resort with the most Five Star Awards in the world – Galaxy Macau's culinary excellence continues to earn international recognition. Acclaimed MICHELIN and Black Pearl-accredited restaurants and immersive events reinforce Galaxy Macau's reputation as the region's most dynamic, experiential dining destination.
Reflecting the growing influence of Galaxy Macau's culinary programme, the integrated resort has partnered with Tencent Video's acclaimed culinary competition series Chef of China – Season 2, as a bridge to showcase Macau's unique identity as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.
As part of the programme, chefs Menex Cheung and Antonio Au embarked on a culinary journey across Galaxy Macau, exploring the city's distinctive East-meets-West food culture while exchanging ideas with the resort's acclaimed culinary talents. Their visits included destinations such as One-Michelin-starred Italian fine-dining 81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, refined Cantonese cuisine haven House of Origin and Macanese favourite Andaz Kitchen, where diverse culinary traditions offered inspiration throughout the competition.
Beyond the competition, the collaboration celebrates the spirit of discovery that lies at the heart of great travel and transformative dining. By connecting audiences to the people, stories and traditions behind its award-winning restaurants, Galaxy Macau continues to reinforce its position as one of Asia's most celebrated culinary destinations.
Unlocking privileged access to the eponymous edition of Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026, for the return of its annual flagship event from 20-21 November at Cabana, showcasing 12 of the most sought-after culinary masters representing a cumulative 24 Michelin stars, in addition to three prominent mixologists; the Galaxy Resort App offers exclusives membership perks and privileged access to some of the region's most awarded restaurants, chefs and culinary events and experiences, under one roof.
The Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards make discovering the best of Galaxy Macau more effortless and personalised than ever.
For more information, please visit .
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