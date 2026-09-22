Turkmennebit Unit Exceeds Oil Production Target By 9.5%

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmennebit's Gamyshlyjanebit Oil and Gas Production Department exceeded its oil production target by 9.5%, producing over 461,300 tons since the beginning of the year.

This was reported by Turkmennebit in a press release published on September 15.

"Specialists of the Oil and Gas Production Directorate "Gamyşlyjanebit" of the State concern "Türkmennebit" have, since the beginning of the current year, produced more than 461,300 tons of oil instead of the planned 421,100 tons, fulfilling the plan by 109.5 percent. The collective is greeting the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence with a labor gift," the report says.

Gamyshlyjanebit is one of Turkmennebit's oil-producing divisions operating in the Esenguly district of Turkmenistan's Balkan region, where it develops the Ekerem, Gamyshlyja, Shatut and Altyguyy fields. Balkan region remains the country's main oil-producing area, with most onshore production concentrated near the Caspian Sea and supplying both domestic refineries and export routes across the Caspian.

The division's latest production increase comes as Turkmenistan continues implementing its oil and gas industry development program through 2030, which combines higher output at mature fields with new drilling and well rehabilitation. According to official industry reports, oil producers in Balkan region have recently exceeded production targets partly through repairs to dozens of existing wells and the commissioning of new wells.

The latest production increase at Turkmennebit's Gamyshlyjanebit division seems to reflect a broader strategy of raising oil output in Balkan region through new drilling and improved recovery at existing fields rather than a response to short-term market fluctuations.

Recent official industry reports indicate that oil producers in Balkan region have increased output by combining the commissioning of new wells with rehabilitation work at mature fields, including repairs to dozens of existing wells. The pattern points to a gradual effort to extract more production from established assets while maintaining development of new wells.

Trend 's analysis suggests that the timing of higher oil output coincides with a markedly stronger global oil market. Since early September, Brent crude has climbed above $100 per barrel for the first time in months after supply disruptions linked to escalating Middle East tensions, including attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and risks to Gulf export routes.

While there is no official indication that Turkmenistan increased production in response to these market developments, higher output from Balkan region comes as stronger crude prices improve the economics of additional production. With Brent trading above $100 and some analysts warning that supply disruptions could tighten the market further, maintaining higher production levels may strengthen the commercial position of Turkmenistan's oil sector.