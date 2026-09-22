Azerbaijani FM Participates In Reception Hosted By U.S. President Trump
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported this on its X page.
"The reception comes at a time of growing Azerbaijan-U.S. partnership, following the 8 August Washington Summit and the signing of the Strategic Partnership Charter.
We look forward to further strengthening cooperation, including in connectivity, energy, trade and investment," the ministry said.
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