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Azerbaijani FM Participates In Reception Hosted By U.S. President Trump


2026-09-22 11:35:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov participated at the reception hosted by the President of the United States Donald Trump.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported this on its X page.

"The reception comes at a time of growing Azerbaijan-U.S. partnership, following the 8 August Washington Summit and the signing of the Strategic Partnership Charter.

We look forward to further strengthening cooperation, including in connectivity, energy, trade and investment," the ministry said.

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