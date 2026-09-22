Chery Group Tops UK August Sales, With OMODA & JAECOO Contributing 3 Models In Top-10

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-nine years ago, Chery Group acquired pre-owned engine manufacturing equipment from the UK to kickoff its in-house vehicle development. Fast forward to 2026, the brand has made history as the first Chinese marque to claim monthly leadership in the UK new car market. As one of the core brands in Chery Group's deep cultivation of mature European markets, OMODA & JAECOO served as the key growth driver behind this milestone.

Per data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Chery Group recorded 8,618 deliveries in August 2026.This is a historic first for any Chinese auto brand to earn UK monthly market leadership. OMODA & JAECOO recorded monthly sales of 6,238 units, capturing a 6.62% share of the UK new car market. The brand also climbed from third place in July to second place in the overall rankings, forming the core support behind Chery Group's growth in the UK market.

This breakthrough reflects strength across the product portfolio rather than success of a single model. Among the UK's top 10 bestselling models in August, Chinese models took four spots, with Chery Group grabbing three: JAECOO 7 ranked second with 2,022 units sold, JAECOO 5 fourth with 1,670, and OMODA 5 sixth with 1,465. JAECOO 7 has held a steady place in the UK's top 10 best-sellers since September 2025, and even topped the monthly sales chart for a single model in March this year, raising the bar for Chinese car brands in the UK.









The picture shows JAECOO 7 SHS-P

Chery Group's journey in the UK has been a clear, steady climb. Since OMODA & JAECOO entered the market, cumulative sales have passed 100,000 units in less than two years; from January to August this year, Chery Group delivered 91,542 vehicles in the UK, up 323.92% year on year, ranking second across the entire market. Since March, Chery Group has held the UK monthly sales runner-up spot for five consecutive months, and took the top in August. Today, one in every ten new cars sold in the UK is a Chery Group.

Chery Group's success in the UK is not a short-term spike, but the payoff of years of deep investment in Europe and building real operational muscle. After teaming up with Spanish partners to bring the EBRO factory in Barcelona back to life, Chery Group opened its European regional operations hub in Barcelona this April, alongside a new R&D center in Spain. With this move, it aims to weave local R&D, manufacturing, and supply chains together, becoming a true part of Europe's automotive ecosystem. In the first eight months of 2026, Chery Group sold 233,764 vehicles across 24 European countries, advancing 193% year on year; NEVs accounted for 114,306 units, more than triple the prior year figure. As a core brand in Chery Group's deep cultivation of Europe, the European market serves as the key growth engine for OMODA & JAECOO's global expansion, with brand growth ranking among the market leaders. In just two years, the brand has established a presence across 22 European markets, with cumulative sales surpassing 440,000 units as of July 2026.









The picture shows OMODA 5 and JAECOO 5

As of the end of August, Chery Group's global cumulative sales surpassed 20,440,000 units, with international deliveries exceeding 7,180,000, making it the first Chinese automaker to surpass 7,000,000 global deliveries, and Ranked No. 1 in global deliveries among Chinese passenger car brands for 23 consecutive years. As a core brand in Chery Group's global strategy, OMODA & JAECOO achieved global cumulative sales of 514,425 units from January to August 2026, with the brand's global cumulative sales surpassing 1.3 million units by the end of August. Today, a Chery built vehicle reaches global customers every 16 seconds.









The picture shows Chery Group vehicles preparing to be loaded for global delivery

From procuring pre-owned machinery in the UK to forging ahead with independent vehicle development; from delivering the first 10 vehicles to the Middle East in 2001 to sustaining breakthroughs in Europe's strictly regulated market in 2026 and claiming the UK monthly crown. Chery Group's path to going global perfectly encapsulates the rise of the Chinese auto industry, reflecting its transformation from strength to strength as it strides onto the world stage. With the continuous refinement of localized R&D, production, supply chain, sales, and service networks, Chinese car brands are set to further unleash their momentum in the global market, injecting fresh impetus into the transformation of the world's automotive industry.

Looking ahead to the next phase of its global market development, Chery Group will host an International User Summit in October to coordinate its global technology roadmap and industrial ecosystem development. The conference will feature an immersive, real-world interactive experience zone, where Chery Group's embodied intelligence humanoid robot AiMOGA Robotics will showcase cutting-edge human-robot collaboration applications. Together with the AI Intelligent Cockpit and future mobility scenarios, these innovations will present new ecosystem achievements integrating intelligent technology and green energy. Its OMODA & JAECOO brand will also continue to respond to the needs of the new generation through product and technology iteration on October 20, the brand will launch its annual flagship grand event, unveiling cutting edge technology updates including the Super Hybrid System, Intelligent Valet Parking, and the AI Intelligent Cockpit, opening up greater possibilities for the global mobility market.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

Contact Person: Sherry Cheng

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