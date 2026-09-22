Rashad Secures Bronze To Give Qatar Second Karate Medal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Abdullah Rashad Mohi El Din Babiker won the bronze medal in the men's under-84kg karate kumite at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Rashad secured the medal with an emphatic 8-0 victory over Palestine's Abdullah al-Khatib, producing a dominant performance from the start.

It was Qatar's second karate medal at the Games after Abdulrahman Mustafa won silver in the men's under-60kg event. The two medals underline Qatar's strong showing in karate, with the athletes overcoming tough competition to reach the podium.

Rashad said he was delighted to win the bronze and proud to see the Qatari flag raised at the Asian Games. He described the competition as extremely challenging but said he was pleased with his performance and reaching the podium. He added that the medal would motivate him to achieve more for Qatar in future competitions.

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Qatar's Abdullah Rashad Mohi El Din Babiker in action with Palestine's Abdallah Alkhatib during the karate Kumite 84kg bronze medal bout in Toyohashi, Japan.

Eid al-Marikhi, President of the Qatar Taekwondo, Judo and Karate Federation, praised Rashad's bronze medal, describing it as the result of sustained work and tremendous effort.

“We are delighted with this achievement and dedicate it to our wise leadership and everyone who has supported the national team. I also congratulate the athlete, the technical and administrative staff and the entire Qatari karate family,” al-Marikhi said.

“These achievements did not happen by chance. They are the result of sustained work and tremendous effort over the past period, during which we were committed to preparing the athletes well for the Games.”

He also praised the Algerian coach, who took charge of the national team about three months ago.“He has worked extremely hard with the athletes and, in a short period of time, succeeded in preparing the team well. His contribution to this achievement has been clear,” al-Marikhi blade-->





Qatar's Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah is tied for fifth place with four others in skeet. The final qualification round of 25 shots will be held today, following which the top eight shooters will advance to the medal round.

Qatar shooters retain top spot in men's skeet

Qatar remained at the top of the men's skeet team standings after the second day of competition at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Qatar lead the standings with 283 shots, followed by Kazakhstan on 280, while Chinese Taipei and Kuwait share third place on 278. With one more round of 25 targets remaining today, Qatar are well placed to clinch gold.

Among the leading contenders for the individual gold medal is Qatar's Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah, the ace rally driver and London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist. He is on 95 shots and tied for fifth place with four other shooters. Rashed Saleh al-Athba is also on 95 shots and is ninth, while Ali Ahmed al-Ishaq is 14th on 93.

The final qualification round of 25 shots will be held today, following which the top eight shooters will advance to the medal round.

In the women's team event, Qatar are sixth out of seven teams with 249 shots and with medal out of contention. China lead with 287, followed by Kazakhstan on 274 and India on 266.

Reem al-Sharshani is Qatar's leading individual performer in the women's event, lying 10th on 89 shots. Hajar Mohammed is 21st on 81, while Sarah Ghulam Mohammed is 23rd on 79.

Qatar 3x3 teams face Bahrain, Kazakhstan

Qatar's men's 3x3 basketball team face Bahrain today after opening their Asiad campaign with victories over Indonesia and Chinese Taipei.

The women's team will take on Kazakhstan after losing their opening matches to Sri Lanka and Chinese Taipei. Qatar lost 19-16 to Sri Lanka before suffering a 21-3 defeat against Chinese Taipei.

Al-Tamimi, al-Malki begin squash campaign

Qatar's squash team begin their Asian Games campaign today, with Abdullah al-Tamimi facing Mongolia's Yesun Otgonchimeg and Salem Al Malki taking on South Korea's Na Joo-young. Al-Tamimi will draw on his previous Asian Games experience, having won bronze in the men's singles at Hangzhou 2022.

Aichi Nagoya Asian Games Karate kumite Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah