27Th Gulf Cup Set For Kick-Off With Hosts Saudi Arabia Taking On Kuwait

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hosts Saudi Arabia will meet Kuwait in the opening clash of the 27th Gulf Cup kicks off at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Eight of the region's leading sides will battle for supremacy with Hosts Saudi Arabia seeking a fourth title, while defending champions Bahrain, record 10-time winners Kuwait and four-time champions Iraq are among the teams hoping to emerge victorious.

Saudi Arabia will look to make home advantage count as they target their first Gulf Cup title since 2003.

They face Kuwait in their opening match, with Feras Al Brikan, Mohammed Kanno and Mohammed Al Owais among the key figures expected to lead their challenge.

Saudi Arabia's Greek coach Georgios Donis, while speaking ahead of the match, addressed the pressures that typically fall on the host nation.

He said the Saudi national team has a blend of youth and experience. He also noted that three teams in the Gulf Cup have participated in the 2026 World Cup which reflects the strength of the competition.

Kuwait's Portuguese coach Helio Sousa also expressed his confidence in his players' ability to go far in the tournament.

Group A comprises Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and Oman while Group B includes Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Iraq and Oman will get Group A underway before Saudi Arabia meet Kuwait later on Wednesday.

Bahrain enter the tournament as defending champions after defeating Oman 2-1 in the 2024 final to claim their second title. Their title defence begins against Qatar, with the three-time champions boasting plenty of experience through the likes of Akram Afif, Almoez Ali and Hassan Al Haydos.

Iraq will also have high expectations after lifting their fourth title in 2023, while Oman will be aiming to recover from the disappointment of finishing runners-up in each of the previous two editions.

Kuwait, meanwhile, remain the competition's most successful nation and will be eager to add to their record haul of 10 titles.

The United Arab Emirates, winners in 2007 and 2013, will also be hoping to mount a strong challenge, while Yemen will look to spring a surprise against their more decorated rivals.

The UAE face Yemen in Thursday's opening Group B fixture before Bahrain take on Qatar.

With the top two teams from each group to advance to the semi-finals, there will be little margin for error as the battle for supremacy begins in Jeddah.

27th Gulf Cup Saudi Arabia Kuwait Jeddah