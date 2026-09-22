Coral Shrimp Spotted During Marine Biodiversity Survey

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), represented by the Wildlife Development Department, has recorded a species known as the“coral shrimp,” belonging to the genus Pliopontonia, during marine monitoring and survey activities conducted by the department's scientific marine team.

The surveys are being carried out as part of efforts to study marine biodiversity and document the components of Qatar's marine environment. The coral shrimp lives within brain coral, where its colouration and external appearance help it camouflage itself and remain hidden among coral formations.

This natural camouflage makes the species more difficult to observe and identify during field survey operations.

The recording of the coral shrimp is part of the ministry's efforts to document marine organisms inhabiting Qatari waters and to identify their species, characteristics and natural habitats. The work also contributes to strengthening the country's scientific database on marine biodiversity.

It highlights the diversity of organisms found in Qatar's marine environment, including species closely associated with marine ecosystems and contributing to their stability and natural balance.

MoECC Wildlife Development Department coral shrimp