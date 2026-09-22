QRCS Launches Environmental Sanitation Campaigns In Sudan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In co-ordination with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Khartoum Cleaning Corp (KCC), the representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Sudan has launched an environmental sanitation campaign in the Khartoum East Locality, as part of a large-scale, three-month program that would encompass all localities across the state.

Phase 1 of the campaign targets seven neighbourhoods of Khartoum East, covering an area of approximately 30 km2. Intensive cleaning and environmental sanitation activities are being carried out, including the cleaning of streets, markets, and residential areas; removal of waste piles and debris; garbage disposal; improvement of public landscape; and enhancement of hygiene and environmental sanitation.

Approximately 330,000 displaced and poor people will benefit from these interventions/services, at a total cost of QR28mn.

A Terms of Reference (ToR) document was signed by QRCS and KCC to outline the roles, responsibilities, and co-ordination/implementation mechanisms for both parties, ensuring effective field interventions.

The launch ceremony was attended by Khartoum's Minister of Health Dr Mohamoud al-Badri, Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Environment Ghada Hussein al-Awad, Executive Director of Khartoum Locality Abdelmonim al-Bashir, Director of KCC Omar Othman Ali, and head and staff of QRCS's office in Sudan.

The campaigns are part of QRCS's efforts to support local authorities in improving environment sanitation and public services, reducing environmental and health risks associated with waste accumulation, and strengthening partnership and coordination with government and specialised organisations.

This is one of QRCS's Integrated Humanitarian Interventions project, which involves a whole set of multi-sector humanitarian projects to support affected and displaced across various Sudanese states. These projects cover the sectors of health, water and sanitation, emergency relief, and education support.

Ministry of Health Khartoum Cleaning Corp QRCS