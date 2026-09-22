Qatar Charity Provides Food Aid To Displaced, Vulnerable People In Nigeria

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has distributed 2,298 food baskets to displaced and highly vulnerable people across four states in Nigeria.

This comes as part of the organisation's humanitarian response to food insecurity in the country, according to Qatar Charity's press report Tuesday.

Each basket contained essential food items to meet the immediate nutritional needs of beneficiary families, the report said, benefiting approximately 12,575 displaced and vulnerable people in the states of Borno, Kogi, and Niger, in addition to the families of patients who underwent cataract surgery as part of Qatar Charity's eye care project in Yobe blade-->

It added that distribution was carried out in co-operation and co-ordination with the relevant government and local authorities, including the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Borno State and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Kogi State.

Priority was given to persons with disabilities and households headed by widows or elderly people.

The intervention comes amid continuing rising living costs and food security challenges in Nigeria, particularly in conflict-affected areas of the country's north-east, the organisation said.

In a related development and under its ongoing "Ibsar" (Eyesight) Initiative, Qatar Charity has recently carried out 1,074 eye surgeries, which enabled 1,018 beneficiaries in northern Nigeria to regain their sight.

The organisation has also distributed 270 white canes to people with visual impairments whose sight could not be restored through surgery.

These efforts seek to improve eye care services and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable groups, according to Qatar Charity.

Qatar Charity State Emergency Management Agency cataract surgery Ibsar