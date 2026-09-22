Eureka Marks World Cleanup Day 2026 In Germany With Find The Unseen Campaign Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 September 2026 – Eureka marked World Cleanup Day 2026 with its“Find the Unseen” campaign, encouraging people to look more closely at spaces that are often overlooked in everyday cleaning.

While World Cleanup Day often brings attention to streets, parks and other public areas, Eureka used the occasion to highlight less visible spaces around us – from overlooked corners at home to shared environments that can easily escape regular cleaning.

The campaign brought together creators across four European markets – Germany, Italy, France and Spain – with each collaboration bringing a local perspective to the idea of“Find the Unseen.”

<p> In Germany, @mit_den_jungz explored“Find the Unseen” through a familiar everyday habit: cleaning the spaces we see, while often missing the ones we do not. By combining personal interaction with a hands-on demonstration of Eureka FloorShine 880 Wet and Dry Vacuum, the content encouraged viewers to look at familiar surroundings more carefully and reconsider what may be left out of their usual routines. In this way, the campaign idea became less about simply cleaning more, and more about noticing what is usually overlooked.</p><p> Looking ahead, Eureka plans to continue working with creators across Europe to discover more of these“unseen” spaces. Through future collaborations, the brand aims to encourage people to pay greater attention to their surroundings, both in their own homes and in the shared spaces they use every day, and make cleaner environments part of everyday life.</p><p> Eureka also introduced the“Find the Unseen” social media challenge, which invited consumers to use Eureka cleaning products on overlooked areas in their homes and share videos of the process online for a chance to receive cashback.</p>See also Verdant Rock Secures 30% Quota Share Reinsurance Treaty with A+ Rated Panel, Expanding Emerging Market Guarantee Capacity <p> As part of the World Cleanup Day campaign, Eureka is offering 6% off any Eureka product from now through September 30 with the promotional code eureka920 on its German website.</p><p> <b> Learn more:</b> <br />Hashtag: #Eureka</p><p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p>About Eureka<p>Founded in Detroit, USA, in 1909, Eureka is a century-old vacuum cleaner brand dedicated to making cleaning easier. The brand focuses on innovation, practical design and ease of use, developing cleaning solutions for everyday homes.</p><p></p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>