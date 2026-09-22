Eureka Marks World Cleanup Day 2026 In Germany With Find The Unseen Campaign Arabian Post
While World Cleanup Day often brings attention to streets, parks and other public areas, Eureka used the occasion to highlight less visible spaces around us – from overlooked corners at home to shared environments that can easily escape regular cleaning.
The campaign brought together creators across four European markets – Germany, Italy, France and Spain – with each collaboration bringing a local perspective to the idea of“Find the Unseen.”
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