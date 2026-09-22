Singapore-Built AI Oral Examiner Psleprep Analysed 12,459 Answers In English And Chinese For Its First Oral Practice Report. Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Asked for a personal example, four in ten PSLE English oral practice answers give none, study finds

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – PSLEPrep, a Singapore-built AI oral examiner for PSLE English oral and PSLE Chinese oral practice, has published its first Oral Practice Report. It is based on 12,459 first answers given by 1,290 children practising on the platform over three months. PSLEPrep used AI to identify whether each answer, given before any follow-up question, contained a personal example or a reason.

Key findings:

When a question asked for a personal example, four in ten English answers did not give one. Asked for an opinion, 96 per cent of English answers gave a reason. In Chinese, 78 per cent of answers to personal-example questions gave one; the two languages are not directly comparable as the questions are different. More than a quarter of all practice sessions took place in the four days before the oral examinations began on 12 August. 8pm was the busiest hour for practice.

The main finding concerns questions such as“Have you ever...” and“Tell me about a time...”. Four in ten English answers to them stayed general: what the child usually does, or what people should do, without describing a specific experience of their own.