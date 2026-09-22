Iraq Expands Gas Supply For Power Generation
Izzat Saber Ismail, the country's deputy oil minister for gas affairs, explained that the gas produced undergoes separation and processing in accordance with approved technical specifications before being transported through the pipeline network to supply the Bismayah thermal power plant, helping strengthen domestic gas supplies and support electricity generation.
The East Baghdad Field/South Area is operated by Iraq's state-owned Midland Oil Company, which recently announced efforts to increase oil production amid the regional situation and challenges to exports. The field is being developed by Midland in cooperation with China's EBS as part of a plan to increase oil and gas production and optimize the use of hydrocarbon resources.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaINA
The post Iraq expands gas supply for power generation appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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