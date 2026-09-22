Qatar Airways Wins Four Skytrax Awards

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))Qatar Airways has capped a successful Skytrax World Airline Awards 2026, winning four titles and retaining its 5-Star Airline rating.

The four World Airline Awards presented to Qatar Airways were:



World's Best Business Class (the thirteenth time to receive this award)

Best Airline in the Middle East (the fourteenth time to receive this award)

World's Best Business Class Lounge (the eighth time to receive this award) World's Best Onboard Wi-Fi (the first airline to ever receive this award)

The World Airline Awards, alongside the 5-Star Airline rating, reflect Qatar Airways' continued commitment to delivering exceptional passenger experiences, premium service, seamless onboard connectivity, and operational excellence across its global network.

Hamad Al-Khater, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said:“We are honoured to receive four World Airline Awards from Skytrax, including the World's Best Business Class for a thirteenth time and the first award ever given for the World's Best Onboard Wi-Fi. These awards belong to our people. Sixty thousand colleagues deliver the best experience in the world for our passengers every day, and they have done so through a particularly challenging year.

“As Qatar Airways prepares to mark its thirtieth anniversary next year, their dedication and professionalism are the foundation of everything we have built. I also extend my congratulations to our one world Alliance partners on being named the World's Best Airline Alliance for 2026, a recognition that reflects the strength of our shared commitment to excellence across global aviation. I thank our passengers for their loyalty, and I dedicate these four awards to every one of our people, as we take this airline further in the chapter ahead.”

These latest accolades reinforce Qatar Airways' position as a benchmark for excellence in international aviation, made possible by the passion and dedication of its teams across the Group and the continued trust and loyalty of its passengers worldwide.

The airline's flagship Business Class product, Qsuite, continues to be synonymous with premium air travel with its industry-leading private suites for working, socialising, and relaxing. Recognised by Skytrax as the World's Best Business Class for the thirteenth time, Qsuite brings together luxury, privacy, and personalised comfort to create one of the world's most acclaimed flying experiences.

Qsuite also redefines premium travel with its patented quad seating configuration. The Qsuite Quad is a unique four-person configuration created by combining four center seats in Business Class. Movable privacy panels can be lowered so that four passengers can work, dine, or socialise together in a shared space.

Winning the Best Airline in the Middle East award for the fourteenth time further reinforces Qatar Airways' enduring leadership in the region and its consistency at the very top of global aviation. The airline has advanced its services across the Middle East this winter season, with daily flights increasing by 14 per cent.

Qatar Airways is an eight-time winner of the 'World's Best Business Class Lounge' title. This year, it has received the award for its Al Mourjan Business Lounge – The Garden. A tranquil sanctuary overlooking The ORCHARD, the lounge is inspired by contemporary design to offer Premium passengers an experience centred in comfort, wellness, and nature.

Today's recognition as the World's Best Onboard Wi-Fi underscores the airline's commitment to putting the passenger experience at the heart of its operations and marks a proud industry first for Qatar Airways.

Redefining connectivity in the skies, Qatar Airways has set the industry standard for onboard Wi-Fi with the world's first and largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet. To date, more than 25 million global passengers have remained connected onboard more than 96,000 Qatar Airways flights.

Looking ahead, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, Qatar Airways remains committed to connecting travellers to the world through exceptional service, industry-leading products, and a vision that continues to shape the future of air travel.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways continues to be synonymous with excellence, receiving for the 13th time Skytrax's 'World's Best Business Class' award, and the 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge' for the eighth time. As the leading connector in the region, Qatar Airways is now the 14-time winner of the 'Best Airline in the Middle East' award. The airline has advanced its services across the Middle East this winter season, increasing its daily flights by 14 per cent.

Along with continuing to retain its 5-Star Airline Rating, Qatar Airways has received a global-first recognition of the 'World's Best Onboard Wi-Fi' by Skytrax this year. The accolade recognises Qatar Airways' Starlink connectivity rollout on over 150 widebody aircraft, connecting more than 25 million passengers to date with up to 340 daily Starlink-enabled flights. Globally, Qatar Airways remains the unprecedented nine-time winner of Skytrax 'World's Best Airline' title.

This winter, Qatar Airways will fly to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. The airport has been recognised as the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' for 11 consecutive years, as well as 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the third year in a row by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the 'World's Best Airport' by Skytrax three out of the past six years.

Qatar Airways received the 2025 Platinum performance recognition by Cirium, the leading aviation analytics organisation, for its reliability and operational performance. The recognition is a testament to the airline's unwavering commitment to providing seamless and proven operations as part of its award-winning passenger experience.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA's Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

For further information, visit qatarairways or the Qatar Airways mobile app.

Qatar Airways

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