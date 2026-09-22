Nikon's Small World In Motion Reveals Top Microscopy Videos

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas recognizedfromfor her winning video, which captures the abnormal beating of airway cilia in a child with, a genetic disorder impacting respiratory function.

Dr. Xu, a researcher based in Beijing, emphasized the power of microscopy to foster a shared understanding of biological processes.“When people watch cilia beating, they immediately understand that something beautiful and important is happening inside us,” she said.“I think this competition turns microscopy into a shared language.”

This year's competition received over 340 video entries from 40 different countries. An esteemed panel of scientists, researchers, and science communicators judged the submissions. The winners of the companion Nikon Small World photo competition are scheduled for announcement on October 21.

Additional honorees include:

2nd place: Nguyen Nam Nhat ( Vietnam ) for a video featuring a tiny roundworm and a single-celled Dileptus navigating their microscopic world. 3rd place: Benedikt Pleyer ( Germany ) for capturing jellyfish larvae suspended in water droplets. Honorable mention: Cora A. Harris ( U.S. ) for documenting MSG salt crystals forming in drops of solution. Honorable mention: Gerd Günther ( Germany ) for a video of alga (Volvox aureus) colonies in motion.

Source: This Is Colossal