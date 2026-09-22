Solange Knowles To Unveil Large-Scale Sculpture On High Line

MENAFN - USA Art News), the acclaimed musician and artist, will present a large-scale sculpture on. This presentation is part of an event organized bylater this week.

The program, titled“Unfinished Projects,” will activate the High Line's Chelsea Market Passage from September 24–27. It is being executed with support from Google Chrome. The exhibition will also feature ballet flats designed by musician PinkPantheress and a custom chess set created by NFL star Joe Burrow.

Knowles's sculpture draws inspiration from a sketch she made seven years ago. A spokesperson for the project noted,“as she reignited this dormant project, Chrome became Solange's research and production partner.” The partnership enabled her“to study fabrication techniques and materials, and to manage the process of turning a sketch into a structure.” The project's dedicated website describes Knowles's piece as“designed to charge electrical conductivity through form and survey the shift in material over time when interacting with light, touch, and human energy.” It further states that Solange“has contemplated public sculpture as a means to extend performance to the viewer, but through the everyday, mundane gestures of occupancy.” The website continues,“She imagines the sculpture being in conversation with quiet contemplation, a study of a sunset, dialogue between two people, a backdrop for reading, or simply to exist amongst.”

Knowles's multidisciplinary practice extends beyond music, encompassing performance pieces for institutions such as the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the 2019 Venice Biennale, and the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas, alongside other initiatives through her creative agency, Saint Heron.

We previously reported:

A golden, serpent-shaped inflatable sculpture by Berlin duo Plastique Fantastique has been installed on Manhattan's High Line through September 20.

Source: ARTnews