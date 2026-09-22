Protesters Demand Leon Black's Removal From Moma Board

MENAFN - USA Art News) On, two protesters gathered outside the, advocating for the removal of billionairefrom its board of trustees. The demonstration was led by, founder of the, and her sister, who chose to remain anonymous.

Fuller and her sister called for the financier's dismissal due to repeated rape allegations, none of which have resulted in a conviction, and his connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The duo distributed zines detailing the accusations, questioning Black's trustee position, and satirizing his ownership of a pastel version of Edvard Munch's“The Scream” (1893).

Fuller, an educator and curator, dressed in a Ghostface mask from the Scream franchise and a pastel blue jumpsuit for the protest.“When I found out Leon Black had been accused of raping a minor and was still a MoMA trustee, I rage screamed into a pillow before realizing I could stage an action,” Fuller told Hyperallergic. She stated she was particularly angered when Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche moved Epstein's convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, to a minimum-security prison in 2025.

This protest follows a US House of Representatives vote six days prior to hold Black in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas in an Epstein investigation. Black has been the subject of increasing protests and legal inquiries since 2021, when it was revealed he paid Epstein $158 million from 2012 to 2017 for financial advice, after Epstein's initial conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. MoMA has not yet responded to Hyperallergic's request for comment.

Source: Hyperallergic