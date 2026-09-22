Galerie Christian Lethert Marks 20Th Anniversary With Group Show

MENAFN - USA Art News) Cologne'sis celebrating itswith a group exhibition featuring allcurrently represented by the gallery. Titled“20 Years Galerie Christian Lethert,” the show highlights new and recent works, reflecting the gallery's consistent focus on contemporary abstract and Minimalist art since its inception.

Gallery founder Christian Lethert, one of Cologne's youngest gallerists at the time, opened his initial space in the city's Belgian Quarter in 2006. Prior to establishing his own gallery, Lethert spent nine years as an assistant to dealer Erhard Klein, a significant figure in postwar art, while also completing a business degree. His first exhibition showcased sculptor Lutz Fritsch, an artist who remains with the gallery and whose new lacquer-on-aluminum work, Goldene Seiten: Oktober ( 2026 ), is included in the anniversary presentation.

Over two decades, the gallery has hosted 120 exhibitions and participated in 95 art fairs, operating from two different addresses. In 2017, it moved to its current, larger building, which offers exhibition space across two floors. This expansion allowed the gallery to broaden its roster to include artists from diverse generations and geographical backgrounds.

Notable artists featured in the anniversary exhibition include Richard Tuttle, presenting the new handscroll-format piece Almost Sky ( 2026 ), and Imi Knoebel, represented by his 1986 canvas Figur H 145. Younger artists like Szelit Cheung and Tony Huynh are also included with new paintings from this year. The show serves as both a survey of contemporary abstraction and a portrait of the gallery's enduring vision.

Galerie Christian Lethert emphasizes abstraction and Minimalism as powerful forms of expression, featuring artists who work with varied materials such as painting, ceramic, cashmere, and Japanese Gampi paper. The anniversary exhibition highlights the gallery's long-term relationships with artists, collectors, institutions, and art fairs, positioning its clear curatorial perspective as a sustainable model within the evolving art market.

“20 Years Galerie Christian Lethert” is on view at Galerie Christian Lethert in Cologne through October 16, 2026.

We previously reported:

France is celebrating the bicentennial of photography with 11 traveling exhibitions organized by GrandPalaisRmn, featuring 1.8 million digitized images.

Source: Artnet News