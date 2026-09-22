Why Verbal Skills Aren't Enough: WRAP's New Doctrine Aims To Give Officers A Lawful Next Step

California's SB 230 requires agencies to incorporate de-escalation and alternatives to force into their use-of-force policies, but no policy can guarantee that verbal techniques will resolve an encounter. Wrap Technologies has completed a doctrine combining communication, recognition of resistance, positioning and remote restraint into a framework intended to operationalize de-escalation. The curriculum is undergoing independent validation ahead of an application for California POST certification, with digital delivery through Wrap Tactics planned if certification is obtained.

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De-escalation has moved from a recommended practice to a formal part of law enforcement policy and training. California's Senate Bill 230 required every law enforcement agency in the state to maintain a use-of-force policy incorporating de-escalation techniques, crisis intervention tactics and other alternatives to force when feasible. It also directed the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (“POST”) to implement regular and periodic use-of-force instruction that includes tactical methods using time, distance, cover and concealment.

Those requirements establish what officers should attempt. They cannot make another person cooperate. An officer can communicate, persuade, slow the situation and issue lawful commands, yet the person involved may remain unable or unwilling to comply. Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) has developed a doctrine around what an officer can do when...

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This article was produced by IBN Editorial Staff and is intended for informational purposes only. It is not investment advice and should not be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. Statements attributed to Wrap Technologies, Inc. or its management, including any forward-looking statements regarding revenue growth, product development, or market opportunities, reflect the company's views and are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult a qualified professional. Additional company information is available at wrap.

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