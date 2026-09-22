Survey Finds That Insurance Doesn't Shield Americans From Medical Debt

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A nationwide survey conducted by the Commonwealth Fund has found that contrary to a common view that it is the uninsured that incur medical debt, the reality is that a sizeable fraction of adults in the U.S. with health insurance have medical debt.

Medical debt is one of the symptoms of a healthcare system that isn't working for everyone and is in need of reform. For entities like Astiva Health that are at the forefront of...

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