Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) Pursues A New Path For Better Multiple Sclerosis Treatments

In the United States alone, close to one million people are living with MS, with a landmark study finding that figure was more than double what had previously been assumed. Treatments for progressive forms of MS remain especially elusive, and recent research notes that no currently approved therapy directly reverses the neurodegeneration that drives long-term disability. Quantum BioPharma's Lucid-MS candidate is designed to inhibit demyelination directly by targeting an enzyme called peptidyl arginine deiminase 2.

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Nearly three million people around the world wake up every day managing a disease that has no cure, and the number keeps climbing. That reality is what makes new approaches to multiple sclerosis worth paying attention to, and it is the space where Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) is working to make a difference with its lead drug candidate: Lucid-MS.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease of the central nervous system in which the immune system attacks myelin, the protective coating around nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord. Global prevalence rose from about 2.3 million people in...

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