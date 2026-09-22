Azerbaijan And Bulgaria Discuss Expanding Gas Supplies (PHOTO)
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported this on its X page.
The sides discussed the strategic partnership agenda, including political dialogue, energy cooperation, the expansion of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Bulgaria, renewable energy projects, as well as transport and connectivity through the Middle Corridor.
The ministers also exchanged views on Azerbaijan-EU cooperation and regional developments.
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