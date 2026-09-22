Vijay's TVK Faces Key Test In Dharapuram Bypoll

MENAFN - IANS) Tiruppur, Sep 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's ruling TVK faces a crucial electoral test in the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll, where a five-way contest, shifting alliances and opposition campaigns could challenge its ambitions to strengthen its position in the Assembly.

The first Assembly bypoll in Tiruppur district assumes significance as Chief Minister Vijay's party lacks an outright majority. Victories in Dharapuram and Madurantakam, where another bypoll is being held, would strengthen the government's legislative position.

TVK has fielded P. Sathyabama, whose resignation after winning the seat on an AIADMK ticket necessitated the election. Her rivals are DMK's Sukanya, AIADMK's K. Bhanumathi, CPI's P. Lakshmanan and Naam Tamilar Katchi's Karthika.

In the 2026 Assembly election, Dharapuram recorded a turnout of 88.84 per cent. Sathyabama secured 81,100 votes, defeating DMK candidate P. Indrani, who polled 64,373, by a margin of 16,727 votes. TVK's S. Gowri Chitra finished third with 46,438 votes, representing 23.23 per cent of the votes polled. Naam Tamilar Katchi's P. Divya secured 6,026 votes.

Those figures provide a backdrop to the ruling party's efforts to expand its support.

Dharapuram's electoral history offers little certainty for any contender. Since 1952, the DMK and AIADMK have won six times each, Congress three times and PMK once. An Independent won the first election.

No party has retained the constituency in consecutive elections since the AIADMK's third successive victory in 1984.

The CPI's independent contest, despite its outside support for the TVK government, adds another dimension. Its campaign could influence workers and farmers, while its criticism of government shortcomings could also complicate the ruling party's campaign.

Changed alliance equations present a challenge for the DMK, which must retain voters who previously supported its broader coalition while rebuilding momentum against both TVK and the AIADMK.

Sathyabama's decision to resign shortly after her victory has drawn protests during campaigning in some places. Whether that dissatisfaction translates into a significant electoral setback remains uncertain.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is expected to intensify his party's campaign.

Former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Kanimozhi and Udhayanidhi Stalin are expected to lead the DMK's challenge.

CM Vijay is also expected to campaign intensively, underscoring the constituency's importance to his government.

The October 9 results will show whether TVK can convert its earlier vote share and its candidate's local support into victory amid a fragmented but competitive opposition field.