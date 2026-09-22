His Fiery Poems Continue To Infuse Valour, Vigour: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to renowned Hindi poet and writer Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' on his birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to Hindi literature and his enduring influence on national consciousness.

In a post on X, PM Modi said:“On the birth anniversary of the National Poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar ji, I offer my deepest respects to him a hundredfold.” He said Dinkar's fiery poetry, marked by themes of public awakening and national pride, continues to inspire“valor, vigor, and self-respect” among Indians.

The Prime Minister added that Dinkar's literary works not only enriched Hindi literature but also encouraged devotion to the motherland. He said the poet's towering personality and timeless creations would continue to guide generations of Indians.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to Dinkar on his birth anniversary. In a post on X, Gadkari said:“On the birth anniversary of the greatest poet and writer, Padma Bhushan Ramdhari Singh Dinkar ji, humble salutations to him.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Dinkar as a towering figure of Hindi literature and paid tribute to him on his birth anniversary.

“On the birth anniversary of the pinnacle figure of Hindi literature, 'Padma Bhushan', 'Rashtra Kavi' Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar', humble homage,” CM Yogi said in a post on X.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said Dinkar's“impartial and fearless pen” awakened national pride and brought renewed energy to the people's consciousness. He added that the poet's powerful body of work would continue to strengthen India's cultural traditions and values.

Born on September 23, 1908, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar was one of the most prominent figures in modern Hindi literature. A poet, essayist, patriot and academic, Dinkar came to be widely revered as 'Rashtrakavi', or National Poet, for the nationalist spirit and powerful expression that marked much of his literary work. He died on April 24, 1974.

Dinkar received several of India's major literary and civilian honours during his lifetime. He was awarded the Jnanpith Award for his acclaimed work Urvashi, besides receiving the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Padma Bhushan from the Government of India.

Beyond literature, Dinkar also had a public and academic career. He served as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, combining his literary influence with an active role in public life.

His poetry and writings remain associated with themes of nationalism, courage, social consciousness and cultural identity, ensuring that his works continue to hold a prominent place in Hindi literary discourse.