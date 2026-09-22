Sagar Hooch Tragedy: Wanted Accused With Bounty Injured In Encounter

MENAFN - IANS) Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 23 (IANS) Manish Lodhi, wanted in the Sagar hooch tragedy case, and his associate Ashish Sahu were arrested after they were injured in an encounter with the Madhya Pradesh Police, officials said on Wednesday.

Lodhi, carrying a Rs 30,000 reward, and associate Ashish Sahu were injured and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Two country-made pistols, five rounds and a baseball bat were recovered from them, officials said.

Police engaged Manish Lodhi alias Yashwant, the main accused in the hooch tragedy that killed several people in Banda, Sagar, in a short encounter early on Wednesday.

Sagar police were continuously conducting operations to apprehend Manish Lodhi. Around 3:00 a.m., while searching for the hooch, the police team encountered him on the Noniya Sesai Road Ghati in the Malthone police station area.

According to police, Lodhi and his accomplice Ashish opened fire on the police team. Lodhi was shot in self-defence, injuring him in the leg. Ashish, who was trying to escape arrest, was also injured while fleeing.

"Necessary action at the scene, collection of weapons and other evidence, and medical examination of the injured are being conducted. Legal action and a detailed investigation are ongoing as per the rules," a police official said.

The tragedy occurred in early September in the Banda and Shahgarh areas of Sagar district after several people allegedly consumed spurious liquor and developed serious health complications. Several affected people were admitted to hospitals, and the incident triggered a major crackdown by police and excise authorities.

Police registered FIRs against 33 people at two police stations and arrested around 19 accused.

Earlier on September 11, the prime accused in the spurious liquor tragedy, Ravi Lakhera, was injured in a brief exchange of fire with police in the Baraytha forest while attempting to evade arrest.

Lakhera sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was admitted to Banda Hospital for treatment. Police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to his arrest.