Manipur CM Urges People To Set Aside Differences, Work For Peace

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday called upon people to set aside political differences and work together towards restoring peace in Manipur, keeping in mind the future of coming generations. According to the release, the Chief Minister made the statement while speaking at an inauguration programme held at Arapti Lilong Mapal Kangjeibung, where he inaugurated five development projects taken up at different locations under the Keirao Assembly Constituency in Imphal East district.

He said people on both sides affected by the conflict in Manipur have been facing hardships. Referring to his interaction with internally displaced persons (IDPs), who expressed their desire to return to their respective homes, Khemchand Singh said he had assured them that every possible effort would be made to facilitate their return.

CM's Appeal for Collective Action

The Chief Minister said that if Manipur is to build a progressive society, it is necessary to work towards peace for the sake of the younger generation. He said development cannot take place in areas where conflict continues and appealed to every member of the 36 communities living in the State to play a greater role in preventing further conflict, as per the release.

Recalling the Seven Years Devastation, or the Manipur-Burmese War of 1819 CE to 1826 CE, Khemchand Singh said leaders of all communities living in the State, including the Naga, Kuki, Meitei and Meitei Pangal communities, had at various times worked together and helped drive out the Burmese from the soil of Manipur. Recalling this spirit of collective effort, he appealed to all communities to work together to restore peace in Manipur.

Local MLA Expresses Confidence

Speaking on the occasion, Keirao MLA Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei expressed confidence that peace would return to Manipur in due course. He also appreciated the efforts being made under the leadership of the Chief Minister towards restoring peace and appealed to the people to extend greater support and cooperation in these efforts.

Inaugurated Development Projects

The five projects inaugurated included the Modern Agro Market Complex (Nupi Keithel) at Kiyamgei, taken up with the support of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER); two RCC bridges under PMGSY, one over the Imphal River at Elangbam Mapa and another over the Iril River at Urup Litan Mapa; the Working Women's Hostel at Kiyamgei Mamang Leikai, taken up with the support of MOBEDS; and the RCC Gallery, Football Field and Drain at Arapati Lilong Mapal Kangjeibung, taken up under the Khelo India Scheme.

The programme was attended by Paonam Brojen Singh, MLA, Wangjing-Tentha Assembly Constituency; M Joykumar Singh, Zilla Parishad Member, 15-Keirao Makting; H Dhamendra Singh, Zilla Parishad Member, Bamon Kampu; K Subhas Singh, Chairperson, Bamon Kampu Gram Panchayat; and M Romeschandra, Chairperson, Keirao Gram Panchayat, along with local residents and other dignitaries. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)