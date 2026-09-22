Kolkata Weather Alert: Deep Depression 'Arnab' To Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Till Saturday

A depression over the Bay of Bengal is intensifying into a deep depression named 'Arnab'. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Kolkata and several South Bengal districts, forecasting heavy rainfall and gusty winds until Saturday.

Rain started again from early morning today. The weather office earlier said that thunderstorms will continue throughout this week. The depression is getting stronger now. Several districts have a heavy rain chance today. Here is the latest update.The weather office forecast says that bad weather will increase from Wednesday. September 23 has a chance of heavier thunderstorms. The weather office issued a yellow alert for four districts. These are East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, and Jhargram. The rest of the South Bengal districts will get lightning and rain. Gusty winds will blow at 30 to 40 kmph speed in these areas.All districts will get light to moderate rain from this morning. Lightning and rain will happen today. East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Birbhum will get heavy rain. The rest of the districts will see light to moderate rain.The weather office report says that the system will cross the coast between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. It will enter the land along the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts. It will cross between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur. This system will turn into the deep depression Arnab.Kolkata will get light to moderate rain all day today. Gusty winds will blow at 40 to 50 kmph speed today. This heavy rain spell will continue until Saturday.