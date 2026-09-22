Egypt Steps Up Factory Coordination To Boost Investment, Exports

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Farid, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, stressed the importance of Egyptian companies' efforts to expand production, increase the use of local components, and strengthen their ability to access foreign markets. He directed full coordination between the ministry's entities and factories to boost investment and promote exports.

Farid made the remarks during his inspection of the Pure Life factory for manufacturing microfilters and desalination plants in Damietta governorate, as part of his field tour of the governorate under the“Egypt Launches with Exports” initiative. The tour aims to follow up on production activities and learn about companies' plans to expand and increase exports. The visit was attended by Mohamed Awad, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), alongside several senior officials from the ministry and the authority.

During the inspection, Farid was briefed on the company's activities and operations. Mohamed El-Sheikh, the company's chairperson, said that Pure Life was established in 2014 with a capital of $3.7m, including 20% foreign participation, while the project's investment costs are estimated at $9.7m. The factory is built on an area of 5,791 square metres.

El-Sheikh reviewed the factory's activities, which include manufacturing microfilters and their components, assembling production lines and filter machines of various types, as well as manufacturing and assembling components and parts for desalination plants. The company also manufactures reverse osmosis membranes, in addition to manufacturing and assembling wastewater treatment plants and producing masks, protective equipment, and their components.

He added that the company also manufactures the raw materials used in its products, while committing to exporting 80% of its annual production.

El-Sheikh explained that the factory's production capacity reaches around 2 million filter candles and 30 housings for desalination plants.

He also reviewed the development of the company's annual exports, which recorded significant growth in recent years, reaching around $698,200 in 2022, $799,400 in 2023, $2.72m in 2024, and approximately $3.17m in 2025.

During the tour, the Investment Minister inspected the company's production lines and the manufacturing and assembly stages of its products. He also listened to a presentation on the company's future plans to expand and increase its production capacity and exports.