Egypt Moves To Strengthen Cybersecurity Across Industrial Sector

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hindi witnessed the signing of a cooperation protocol between the Industrial Modernisation Centre (IMC) and Middle East Communication Systems (MCS) to strengthen digital transformation and cybersecurity across Egypt's industrial sector.

The protocol was signed by Assistant Minister of Industry for Digital Transformation and Executive Director of the IMC Ayman Elbayaa and Chairperson of MCS Tarek Shabka.

The agreement aims to enhance cybersecurity capabilities at Egyptian industrial facilities and improve their readiness to address digital risks and threats, particularly those affecting operational technology and industrial control systems (OT/ICS).

It also seeks to develop the digital capabilities of industrial workers to support business continuity, ensure the stability of supply chains, and strengthen the confidence of local and international investors in Egyptian-made products.

Elbayaa said the rapid development of manufacturing technologies and the shift towards smart factories require cybersecurity to be treated as an integral component of industrial modernisation.

He added that protecting digital systems, as well as industrial operating and control systems, has become essential to maintaining production continuity and strengthening the competitiveness of industrial facilities.

The protocol is part of the IMC's efforts to expand industrial and technological transformation programmes and support the shift towards production models that rely more heavily on technology, digitalisation, and Industry 4.0 applications, Elbayaa said.

For his part, Shabka said MCS is committed to leveraging its specialised expertise and cybersecurity solutions to support Egyptian industrial facilities.

He added that the company will work to enhance the protection of operational systems and digital infrastructure, helping industrial companies meet the requirements of digital transformation and smart manufacturing while supporting the sustainability of production operations and the competitiveness of Egypt's industrial sector.