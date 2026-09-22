Emtelaak Secures FRA Licence To Operate Real Estate Investment Fund

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Emtelaak Group has obtained a licence from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) for Emtelaak Real Estate Projects Fund Company to operate a real estate investment fund, as the group moves to develop investment products linked to different segments of the property market.

The licence will enable the company to develop regulated real estate investment products under its“Emtelaak Tharwa” platform, with each offering subject to the applicable legal structure, documentation, and regulatory approvals.

Magdy El Yamani, Chairperson of Emtelaak Fund Company, said the licence marks an important step in the company's plans to develop real estate investment solutions within established legal and regulatory frameworks.

He added that the company would focus on providing investors with information on the underlying assets, potential sources of returns, investment periods, risks, fees, and exit mechanisms for each product.

The planned investment offerings are expected to cover several real estate segments, including education, commercial and administrative properties, hospitality, and residential assets.

Depending on the specific investment strategy, the products could be linked to projects under development or existing income-generating properties, according to the company.

The group is also considering offerings under the“Emtelaak Future” platform, targeting sectors including education and housing. The structure, financing arrangements, and objectives of each offering will be determined separately and remain subject to the required regulatory approvals.

The investment structures under consideration will vary according to the underlying asset. Some products could focus on capital appreciation through property development and subsequent exit, while others could generate recurring income through leasing and operations. Some offerings could combine income generation with potential asset-value growth.

Emtelaak said it plans to continue developing regulated real estate investment products aimed at providing access to different property assets and sectors through institutional investment structures.

The company said its activities focus on investment solutions and products, particularly in real estate, alongside the use of financial and property technology to facilitate access to investment opportunities.

It added that its products will be developed in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements, with disclosures covering the underlying assets, potential returns, associated risks, and exit mechanisms.