Entergy Highlights Women Leading The Future Of The Utility Industry

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by Essence

By Khadija Allen

It has been said that nothing happens without electricity. From industry to small mom-and-pop businesses, to households across America, the utility industry provides the power people need to live their lives, enjoy their pastimes and make things happen. And in July, the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans provided the backdrop for yet another great conversation on the pivotal role of women in shaping the future of the utility industry.

The setting was the Global Black Economic Forum Business Summit and the panel, moderated by John Hudson, Entergy's chief external affairs officer, offered a thoughtful conversation with two nationally recognized utility industry leaders: Colette Honorable, Chief Legal Officer, Compliance and Corporate Secretary at Exelon, and Nicole Daggs, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Services at NextEra.

Hudson kicked off the session with a warm welcome to the Gulf South region, which is quickly becoming the home to much of the transformation underway in the utility industry, and he helped set the stage for a conversation about the forces reshaping the U.S. energy landscape. From grid modernization and the clean energy transition, to evolving customer expectations and the growing urgency for resilient operations, he underscored the complexity of the moment. Amid this rapid transformation, he emphasized one priority that must remain front and center: preparing the next generation of energy professionals, including elevating women's leadership to help guide the industry's future.

“I had the privilege of moderating a powerful conversation on women leading the future of the utility industry. Grateful to join Exelon's Colette Honorable and NextEra's Nicole Daggs-two exceptional leaders whose insights on leadership and preparing the next generation were truly inspiring,” said Hudson.“I left encouraged by the momentum and the growing community of women driving our industry forward.”

The discussion opened with a candid look at the landscape utilities are navigating today. Panelists talked about everything from how utilities are proactively addressing rising affordability pressures and aging infrastructure to proactive regulatory engagement and fast-moving technology shifts. They also underscored the current opportunities to modernize the grid, roll out smarter digital tools, and use data to stay ahead of what customers need. Hudson and the panelists agreed that as they push forward, they're equally focused on supporting the customers who potentially feel any cost increase the most - ensuring modernization doesn't leave anyone behind.

Entergy's own Fair Share Plus pledge was noted as a model for how utilities are addressing the growth opportunity from data centers locating in their service territory in a responsible way that protects all customers and ensures economic and community benefits in the areas where they are locating.

Honorable and Daggs shared candid reflections on navigating transformation at scale. They discussed making tough decisions in moments when leadership and clarity were critical, and spotlighted technologies-like AI, automation and grid intelligence-that are already redefining how utilities operate. Both emphasized that modernization must never compromise reliability, and that thoughtful leadership is essential as utilities transition to more sustainable and efficient systems.

“AI is not something we should be fearful of, what we have seen at our company is just the opposite – we give our employees the opportunity to experiment, to pilot and use AI as their superpower,” said Daggs.“Whether it's to look for a job, to think about an opportunity, to come up with a business idea our community needs to embrace it because we can really use it to elevate ourselves.”

Resilience emerged as a multidimensional priority-spanning operations, workforce readiness, and community trust. The panelists spoke about the responsibility utilities have to support vulnerable customers, deepen engagement, and communicate transparently. Investments in community partnerships, targeted programs, and employee development were highlighted as essential to strengthening resilience over the long term.

The conversation then turned to the future workforce, especially the vast opportunities for women entering the energy sector. If you think of any discipline that exists in business, from engineers, customer service and accounting, to finance, legal and even public relations, it exists within the utility industry. Despite the role or discipline, Daggs and Honorable identified the skills that will define tomorrow's leaders, including adaptability, digital fluency, cross-functional collaboration, and the ability to lead through uncertainty. They shared personal career moments that shaped their journeys and spoke candidly about the importance of seeking mentors and sponsors, cultivating influence, and building confidence in male dominated spaces, as well as taking ownership of career growth.

“There have been several moments in my career when I thought, I'm just going to take a leap of faith and try something new and different,” said Honorable.“And now, here I am, leading at the highest level of a corporation-something I never imagined for myself. Along the way, I've learned that our industry isn't just about power lines and plants; it's about people. It's about building resilient communities, making energy more affordable, and investing wisely so families and businesses can thrive. I share that because I want other women to know: take that leap. Believe in the possibility of your own success, even before you can see it-and know that your voice and leadership can help shape the future of energy.”

Throughout the panel, Daggs and Honorable reinforced themes of courage, curiosity and embracing opportunities during their careers even before feeling fully ready.

Hudson wrapped up the discussion encouraging emerging female leaders across the industry to step forward with confidence. He called on all attendees to foster mentorship, practice allyship, and help shape a more inclusive and resilient energy workforce.

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