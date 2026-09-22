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State Of Qatar Participates In Joint Ministerial Meeting For GCC Foreign Ministers With Swiss Confederation

State Of Qatar Participates In Joint Ministerial Meeting For GCC Foreign Ministers With Swiss Confederation


2026-09-22 11:03:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated today in the joint ministerial meeting for GCC Ministers of Foreign Affairs with the Swiss Confederation, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The State of Qatar was represented in the meeting by Director of the GCC Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Abdullah bin Saif Al Mansouri.

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The Peninsula

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