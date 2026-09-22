Qatar Participates In OIC Ministerial Contact Group On Afghanistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated in a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Contact Group on Afghanistan, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

In remarks before the meeting, HE Dr. Al Khulaifi said that the challenges facing the Afghan people called for intensified diplomatic efforts to strengthen relations, broaden cooperation and fully implement OIC resolutions on Afghanistan.

He added that, at a time when the Afghan people were enduring extremely difficult circumstances, OIC members had a responsibility to work in harmony, encourage genuine dialogue and continue providing support, noting that the State of Qatar's commitment to the issue was longstanding.

His Excellency also noted that, since the launch of the Doha Process for Peace in Afghanistan in 2013, the State of Qatar had consistently advocated peaceful solutions based on dialogue and preventive diplomacy, hosting numerous rounds of talks between Afghan parties and helping advance an inclusive political process.

He affirmed that the State of Qatar was honored to host the UN-led Doha Process on Afghanistan, which began with meetings of Special Envoys convened by the UN Secretary-General in Doha in May 2023, February 2024 and July 2024.

In this context, he referred to the third meeting of the Working Group on Counter-Narcotics and the second meeting of the Working Group on the Private Sector, held on Jun. 30 and Jul. 1, respectively, and expressed the State of Qatar's anticipation of the fourth meeting of Special Envoys. His Excellency stressed that the process deserved continued support and that the momentum achieved should be maintained, while keeping Afghanistan high on the international agenda in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2721.

His Excellency also noted that, alongside these diplomatic efforts, the State of Qatar maintained a sustained humanitarian and development presence. He noted that, through the Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Charity, Education Above All Foundation and Qatar Red Crescent Society, the State of Qatar had implemented a wide range of projects across Afghanistan, with particular priority given to the education and employment of women, girls and young people, representing an investment in the country's future without which lasting peace could not be achieved.

His Excellency also said that, within the framework of the OIC, the State of Qatar remained ready to work closely with other member states to follow up on progress, respond to urgent humanitarian needs and encourage constructive engagement between the de facto authorities and the international community.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluded his remarks by reaffirming the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment to standing alongside its brothers and sisters in Afghanistan, particularly during these difficult times.