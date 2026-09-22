US President Says US And Iran Are Close To Reaching A Settlement
New York: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States and Iran are close to reaching a settlement.
Trump was speaking before a stakeout following his meeting with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the UN headquarters in New York.
He said: "They want to talk to us. They have been talking to us, even today they've been talking to us, and the relationship is developing."
He added: "But we can't let them - and they understand that - we can't let them have a nuclear weapon."
Earlier, US President Trump announced that US officials held a meeting today with an Iranian delegation for three hours, describing the meeting as "very good”.
He asserted that other talks are slotted to be held in the very near future.
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