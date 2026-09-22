Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US President Says US And Iran Are Close To Reaching A Settlement

US President Says US And Iran Are Close To Reaching A Settlement


2026-09-22 11:03:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States and Iran are close to reaching a settlement.

Trump was speaking before a stakeout following his meeting with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the UN headquarters in New York.

He said: "They want to talk to us. They have been talking to us, even today they've been ⁠talking to us, and the relationship is developing."

He added: "But we can't ⁠let them - and they understand that - we can't let ⁠them have a nuclear weapon."

Earlier, US President Trump announced that US officials held a meeting today with an Iranian delegation for three hours, describing the meeting as "very good”.

He asserted that other talks are slotted to be held in the very near future.

MENAFN22092026000063011010ID1111701029



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search