US President Says US And Iran Are Close To Reaching A Settlement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States and Iran are close to reaching a settlement.

Trump was speaking before a stakeout following his meeting with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the UN headquarters in New York.

He said: "They want to talk to us. They have been talking to us, even today they've been ⁠talking to us, and the relationship is developing."

He added: "But we can't ⁠let them - and they understand that - we can't let ⁠them have a nuclear weapon."

Earlier, US President Trump announced that US officials held a meeting today with an Iranian delegation for three hours, describing the meeting as "very good”.

He asserted that other talks are slotted to be held in the very near future.