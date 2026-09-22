Singapore Public Sector Green Bond Issuance Hits 20 Bln USD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Singapore: Singapore's public sector has issued 25.8 billion Singapore dollars (about 20.22 billion U.S. dollars) of green bonds as of March 31, 2026, putting the country on track to meet its 35 billion Singapore dollars issuance target by 2030, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

The green bonds have financed projects across four categories clean transportation, green buildings, waste management, and sustainable water and wastewater management.

Of the total, 12 billion Singapore dollars was issued for clean transportation, 10.5 billion Singapore dollars for green buildings, 1.7 billion Singapore dollars for waste management and 1.6 billion Singapore dollars for sustainable water and wastewater management.

In the financial year 2025, 3.7 billion Singapore dollars of green bond proceeds were allocated to expand Singapore's electric rail network. The remaining 2.7 billion Singapore dollars in unallocated proceeds are expected to be fully allocated to the two rail projects by the end of financial year 2026.