Training And Coordination Underpin Qatar's Aviation Safety System

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's civil aviation system maintains round-the-clock operational readiness to respond to sudden airspace disruptions, with continuous training, contingency planning and coordination among state authorities, airlines and neighbouring countries forming the backbone of the country's aviation safety system, a Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) official has said.

Speaking to Qatar Television, Mohammed Abdulqader Al Asmakh, Head of Aeronautical Information Services at QCAA's Air Navigation Department, said preparedness is a continuous process rather than a response activated only after an emergency occurs. He said training and exercises are conducted throughout the year, with QCAA also participating in the nationwide Watan exercises, which were initially introduced as part of preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and continued after the tournament.

Under the exercises, authorities work through scenarios designed to replicate real emergencies, allowing agencies to test procedures and coordination before confronting an actual incident.

Al Asmakh said this preparation has helped authorities avoid the initial“shock” that can accompany unexpected events, as teams have already trained for a range of scenarios and know the procedures and coordination channels required when disruptions occur.

QCAA supervises aircraft operations and movements at airports and across Qatar's airspace 24 hours a day, with passenger and aircraft safety taking precedence over all other considerations, he said.

The authority also works to maintain the smooth flow of traffic and intervene when an abnormal situation, technical problem or disruption affects aircraft movements. In an emergency involving an airspace closure or rerouting, Al Asmakh explained that the response operates on two levels. Administrative teams maintain continuous communication with security authorities, airlines, airport operators and other airspace users, while operational teams assess aircraft locations, traffic volumes, available airspace and safe alternative routes.

Coordination can extend beyond Qatar to neighbouring and other countries when necessary.

“The first criterion is passenger safety and the safety of air traffic,” Al Asmakh said, describing safety as the first, second and third consideration when operational decisions are taken.

Depending on the circumstances, one of the initial measures during a serious disruption can be to halt departures while controllers assess the situation, determine which parts of the airspace remain safe and identify alternative routes and permitted flight levels.

The system has assumed greater importance as Qatar has developed into one of the world's major international aviation hubs.

Qatar Airways, meanwhile, carried more than 41.8 million passengers during the 2025/26 financial year, while Qatar Airways Cargo transported more than 1.43 million tonnes of chargeable cargo and held a 12% share of the global market, according to the airline's latest annual results. The carrier reported an on-time performance rate of 86% during the year.

The national carrier is also operating an extensive international network through Doha. Its winter schedule connects Qatar with more than 170 destinations worldwide, further increasing the importance of maintaining uninterrupted and efficient air navigation services.

Qatar has also assumed direct responsibility for a wider area of airspace following the establishment and subsequent full implementation of the Doha Flight Information Region (FIR) and Doha Search and Rescue Region.

The resilience of the system has been tested by regional developments. In March, QCAA said Qatar's aviation sector remained under full operational control despite heightened regional tensions and risks to airspace safety, with decisions on airspace operations based on continuous risk assessment and coordination with the relevant authorities.

Al Asmakh also urged passengers to rely on official sources during disruptions rather than unverified information circulating on social media.

He said travellers can obtain updates directly from QCAA, airlines and other official channels, warning that acting on rumours or inaccurate information could result in missed flights, delays and financial losses.

Qatar's ability to handle disruptions rests on preparation well before an emergency occurs and coordination across the aviation system.