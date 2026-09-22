First Online Auction Of Abandoned Vehicles Set For September 28

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council has announced that the first electronic auction of abandoned vehicles, machinery and equipment will be held on Monday, September 28, 2026, from 4pm to 7pm through the“Court Mzadat” application.

The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Joint Committee for the Removal of Abandoned Vehicles, Machinery and Equipment, in cooperation with the Supreme Judiciary Council's Enforcement Court, launched the electronic auction system on September 20.

The launch was attended by Vice President of the Enforcement Court His Honour Judge Mohammed Al-Kubaisi, along with a number of officials and employees from the Ministry of Municipality and the Supreme Judiciary Council.

According to the schedule, additional auctions are set for Monday, October 12, and Monday, October 26, 2026, from 4pm to 7pm as online auctions will be held twice a month with the application displaying a live countdown to the closing of each auction.

Models and images of the vehicles and other items to be offered at auction will also be displayed, including various types of cars and vehicles, as well as wooden boats. The opening price and key information for each item will be provided, allowing bidders to review the details of the items on offer before participating.

The initiative aims to develop and regulate the sale of abandoned vehicles, machinery and equipment while promoting the use of integrated digital solutions for auction management.