HH The Amir: Core Of Current Dangerous Situation Is Absence Of Regional Collective Security System

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that the core of the dangerous situation facing the region is the absence of a regional collective security system, one that respects the sovereignty, integrity, and territorial unity of states, and encourages the resolution of disputes through peaceful means and non-interference in the internal affairs of nations.

In his speech at the opening session of the 81st UN General Assembly, held Tuesday morning in New York, HH the Amir said: "I stand before you today at a time when our region is going through one of its most dangerous phases, and you are all aware of the dimensions of the crisis in the Gulf and its repercussions for the entire world."

"The crisis we are currently facing should come as no surprise to anyone. It is the cumulative result of years of postponement, crisis management through temporary solutions, and unrealistic policies. Our perspective has always been that the way to resolve disputes is through dialogue and negotiations, leading to fair solutions grounded in international law and in respect for the sovereignty of states and the rights of peoples. This remains our position in the aftermath of the wars we have witnessed," His Highness added.

His Highness emphasized that the State of Qatar, through its role as a trusted mediator and facilitator of peace, has consistently warned that the mere passage of time does not resolve outstanding conflicts without a just settlement; rather, it compounds their cost.

His Highness said: "At the heart of the dangerous situation, we are witnessing lies the absence of a regional system of collective security - one that respects the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of states, promotes the peaceful settlement of disputes, and non-interference in the internal affairs of states."

His Highness noted that he had previously called - from this very podium - for the establishment of this system, saying: "We reiterate that call after recent events have demonstrated the urgent need for it. In its absence, it has become possible for a war to erupt on the basis of considerations unrelated to the interests of the countries of the region; and it has become possible for one party to drag its neighbors into a war that is not theirs, targeting their vital assets and installations despite their strenuous efforts to avert escalation; and for an international waterway - through which nearly a quarter of the world's energy trade passes - to be closed. It has also become possible for the lifelines of the global economy to be turned into instruments of pressure and bargaining, with people on every continent bearing the cost, despite being far removed from the causes of the conflict. This is a crisis that drives up the prices of food and medicine and affects the livelihoods of peoples who have nothing to do with any of this."

His Highness the Amir underscored that, despite all that has happened, and could have been avoided, "We remain deeply convinced, based on realistic considerations, that the crisis in the Gulf can be resolved through diplomatic means by reopening the Strait of Hormuz to maritime navigation and returning to negotiations, in order to avert war, paving the way toward a lasting solution that ensures security and stability for the entire region, including Iran, while opening prospects for cooperation across various fields and ensuring non-interference in the internal affairs of states."

His Highness stressed that the opportunity for a peaceful diplomatic solution - one that is "both possible and realistic" - must not be missed.