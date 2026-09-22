HH The Amir: We Strengthened Our Steadfastness To Defend Our Sovereignty, Land, People And Developed Resilient Economic Plans

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that the State of Qatar had strengthened its steadfastness to defend its sovereignty, territory and people while developing resilient economic plans and remaining committed to its development projects despite the severe adverse impact of the war and the heavy price it has exacted in the region.

In his address to the opening session of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, held Tuesday in New York, HH the Amir said, "While we are doing everything within our power to address the situation through diplomatic efforts, we have strengthened our steadfastness in defense of our sovereignty, our territory and our people, and the foundations of our normal way of life. We have devised resilient economic plans and remained committed to our development projects, despite the severe adverse impact of the war and the heavy price it has exacted.

"At every juncture and in every crisis, we have chosen to combine steadfastness with flexibility, and to place the interests of our nation, its people, and those residing on its soil above all else.

"Our values are not mere slogans we proclaim, but a reality we live by and an approach we put into practice. At their core is the conviction that the dignity of the nation cannot be compromised, and that wisdom and firmness are two sides of the same coin."

His Highness underscored, "This approach was firmly established in our country by the leaders of Qatar, from the Founder, Sheik Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, through to His Highness Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, may Allah have mercy on his soul, our Amir from 1995 to 2013, who passed away this year, mourned with profound affection and gratitude by his people and by all peace-loving forces across our region and around the world. On this occasion, I would like to thank the United Nations General Assembly for convening a special session in honor of his memory and in recognition of his legacy."

His Highness pointed out, "The experiences and challenges we have confronted have demonstrated that resilience is the outcome of prior planning, preparedness and investment in people and national capabilities. Accordingly, over the years, we have worked to assess risks, secure supply chains, strengthen the capabilities of our national institutions, develop strategic reserves, and forge trusted international partnerships."

His Highness added, "

Recognizing the interdependence of peace, security, development, human rights and the rule of law, the State of Qatar maintains its investment in development, education, health, security and economic diversification, in conformity with the Qatar National Vision 2030."