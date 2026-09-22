HH The Amir: No Talk Of Just International Order So Long Palestine Remains Blind Spot

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that there can be no talk of a just international order so long as Palestine remains a blind spot within it, stressing that what has happened in Gaza is genocide in every sense of the word, and a stain of shame on the conscience of humanity as a whole.

In his speech at the opening session of the 81st UN General Assembly, held Tuesday in New York, HH the Amir said: "There can be no talk of a just international order so long as Palestine remains a blind spot within it. What has happened in Gaza is genocide in every sense of the word, and a stain of shame on the conscience of humanity as a whole. Future generations will be astonished by the enormous gap between the scale of the catastrophe and the level of the international response to stop it."

"Yet the catastrophe continues, and Israeli leaders have now begun to openly proclaim that the most appropriate solution is to displace the population, which they call 'migration'," His Highness added.

His Highness further added: "When the extent of global public revulsion at the practices of the Israeli occupation becomes evident, instead of looking in the mirror, they resort to hurling accusations indiscriminately in all directions - at times invoking accusations of antisemitism, and at others resorting to conspiracy theories and accusing other powers and states of creating their negative image. It's as though there were no means of communication; as though Israeli soldiers had not boasted, through both sound and visuals, of their crimes; and as though images of the crimes against humanity committed in Gaza had not been circulated by an entire generation of young people across the world, east and west."

HH the Amir stressed that from the very first day, the State of Qatar has spared no effort in its mediation endeavors to stem the bloodshed, alleviate the suffering of civilians, and release the prisoners and detainees until a ceasefire was achieved. Today, we continue our efforts to consolidate it and to move towards lasting peace.

His Highness said: "And if the Palestinian factions tend to agree to arrangements for the collection of weapons, as stipulated in the agreement, Israel, for its part, must fully honor all its commitments and in their entirety: a definitive cessation of operations, withdrawal from the Strip, lifting of the blockade, and the unconditional delivery of humanitarian assistance."

"We fear that those who regard displacement as the solution will obstruct anything that could ease the lives of the population, because it strengthens their resilience on their own land," His Highness added.

HH the Amir emphasized that the international community bears a direct responsibility to press for implementation and to ensure that the agreement's implementation does not remain contingent upon the calculations of a party accustomed to reneging on its commitments whenever circumstances allow it to act with impunity on the ground.

His Highness pointed out that the continued persecution, apartheid and settler terrorism in the occupied West Bank, the desecration of Islamic and Christian holy sites - foremost among them the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque - and the usurpation of the Palestinian people's rights, foremost among which is their inalienable right to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, remain an 'open wound'.

His Highness noted that Israeli aggression, marked by arrogance and hubris, has expanded to encompass neighboring countries and the security of the region as a whole.

His Highness said: "Israel continues its blatant attacks against Syria and is occupying more Syrian territories and adding them to the Golan Heights, which it has occupied since 1967, without even bothering to provide any justification other than its own assessment of the nature of the political system that emerged there after the removal of the previous regime - as though it owns tutelage over the countries of the region."

"It publicly declares that it is not bound by its understandings with Lebanon, insists on continuing its occupation of Lebanese territories, and seeks to assume a policing role there. Its destruction of entire villages in southern Lebanon in broad daylight is reminiscent of its history in Palestine," His Highness added.

HH the Amir stressed that dealing with Israel, putting an end to its harm, and restraining its unlawful conduct constitute the true test of the international community's seriousness in upholding values and the rule of law.

His Highness pointed out that either the law applies equally to all, or it loses its meaning when it binds the vulnerable but spares the powerful.