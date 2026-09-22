HH The Amir: Qatar Always Seeks Peace, Facilitates Dialogue Between Parties To Conflicts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that the State of Qatar always seeks and facilitates peace, noting that the country not only mediates and facilitates dialogue between parties to conflicts in an effort to reach peaceful solutions, but also works to address the humanitarian suffering caused by wars and natural disasters and supports human development in countries across the region and beyond.

In his address to the opening session of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, held Tuesday morning in New York, HH the Amir said, "In our Arab region, we reaffirm that comprehensive development and the establishment of state institutions are two fundamental pillars for realizing the aspirations of peoples and achieving security and stability in the region.

"The vestiges of civil conflicts in some countries and the presence of armed forces operating outside the control of the state must be eliminated. The state's monopoly on legitimate arms is among the most important foundations of the state, and it is what guarantees the ability to legislate and enforce the rule of law."

Concerning Syria, His Highness said, "We stand with its people during the phase of recovery and reconstruction, and support its state institutions, sovereignty, independence, and national and territorial integrity, in a manner that fulfils the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability, development and dignity, based on equal citizenship."

Regarding Sudan, His Highness stated, "We call for an inclusive dialogue that leads to sustainable peace and maintains its unity and sovereignty. In brotherly Libya, we support the political process, reconciliation efforts, and the unification of State institutions."

Concerning Somalia, His Highness said, "We reiterate our firm support for its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity."

On Lebanon, His Highness said, "We support its state institutions and its sovereignty over its entire territory, condemn the Israeli attacks on it, and stress the need to uphold the ceasefire and Security Council Resolution 1701."

Regarding Yemen, His Highness said, "We support United Nations efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political settlement based on the outcomes of the national dialogue facilitated by the United Nations, in a manner that preserves Yemen's unity and sovereignty and achieves security and stability."

HH the Amir added, "The State of Qatar does not confine itself to playing a mediating role and facilitating dialogue among conflicting parties in the pursuit of peaceful solutions. We also make efforts to address the humanitarian suffering of people caused by wars and natural disasters, while supporting human development in numerous countries across our region and beyond.

"This combination of safeguarding our vital interests, pursuing our proven, valued and internationally recognized role in mediation and humanitarian action, and upholding principled positions consistent with international law and international legitimacy constitutes the foundation of our foreign policy, with these four elements as its essential components."

His Highness stressed, "Qatar will remain an open realm for dialogue and cultural interaction among peoples, and for the exchange of views and experiences. We continue to contribute to international initiatives that bring peoples together and support development.

"In this spirit, Doha is preparing to host the Fourth Global Disability Summit in 2028, reaffirming our commitment to empowering persons with disabilities and building inclusive societies. Qatar will also host the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup, in recognition of the role of sport in building bridges of communication and bringing peoples closer together."

"The expansion of the United Nations House in Doha marks a continuation of our longstanding partnership with the international organization and an enhancement of its capacity to fulfil its mission of serving peace, development and human rights," His Highness added.

"Peaceful coexistence and dialogue are not merely one option among many; they are the only path that leaves neither a victor nor a vanquished."

His Highness stressed, "For this reason, we renew our commitment to the Charter of the United Nations and its purposes, and affirm that the State of Qatar will always strive for peace and facilitate its achievement."