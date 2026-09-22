Amir Affirms Path To Peace, Stability In The Region Is Through Dialogue And Just Resolutions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that the path to peace and stability in the region lies in dialogue, negotiation, and just solutions derived from international law, as well as respect for the sovereignty of states and the rights of peoples.

In a post on his official account on the X platform, HH the Amir said that, from the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani to his late father Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Qatar had established an approach that combines steadfastness with flexibility while placing the interests of the country, its people and those residing on its soil above all else.

His Highness added that Qatar continues, in keeping with this approach, to play its role as a trusted mediator and facilitator of peace, while remaining an open space for dialogue, cultural interaction and the exchange of views and experiences.

HH the Amir added that, in his address before the United Nations General Assembly, His Highness renewed his call for the establishment of a regional system of collective security, stressing that lingering conflicts are not solved by the passage of time without a just resolution, but instead become more costly.

His Highness affirmed that the path to peace and stability in the region lies in dialogue, negotiation and just solutions derived from international law, along with respect for the sovereignty of states and the rights of peoples.