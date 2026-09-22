Amir Participates In Multilateral Meeting Held By The United States In New York

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated in a multilateral meeting convened by the United States of America today at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting was attended by US President HE Donald Trump, HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, President of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Ahmed Al Sharaa, President of the Republic of Turkiye HERecep Tayyip Erdogan, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq HE Ali Faleh Al Zaidi, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic HE Dr. Nawaf Salam, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman HE Badr Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain HE Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and several senior officials and members of the delegations.

The meeting addressed the latest developments in the security situation in the Middle East, their repercussions for regional and international security and stability, and their impact on energy supplies and the economy. The meeting also discussed proposed strategies for the post-war phase and related arrangements, and reviewed ways to advance efforts to achieve peace and stability by prioritizing dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.