Efforts To Achieve Peace In Sudan

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

President Trump is committed to ending the world's worst humanitarian crisis: the war in Sudan. Regrettably, neither the Sudanese Armed Forces nor the Rapid Support Forces have made serious commitments to an immediate truce and instead have redoubled combat operations and drone strikes which kill civilians. We have repeatedly asked the two parties to accept a humanitarian truce as presented without preconditions, and to commit to an inclusive political dialogue that leads to a transition to a civilian government. These are essential steps to achieving a durable peace in Sudan.

The United States and President Trump stand ready to work with anyone who is a serious partner for peace in Sudan. In the meantime, we will seek to raise the cost of continued conflict on all belligerents and the networks which fuel the conflict.

Neither the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces, nor their respective leaders, represent legitimate, constitutional governance for Sudan – they rule through force of arms alone. The conduct of each leader of the warring factions renders them ineligible to govern the country. We seek to restore peace and give power back to the Sudanese people.

The United States and President Trump are ready to support a plan for peace. The Sudanese people are ready to engage in a meaningful civilian dialogue. With committed partners, we can bring peace to Sudan.