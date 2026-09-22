United States To Provide Additional $31 Million To Support Nepal's Flood Recovery Efforts

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker met today with Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in New York. Under Secretary Hooker extended the United States' heartfelt sympathies to all of those affected by the devastating floods in Nepal, including the families of the approximately 70 Americans who remain unaccounted for.

During their meeting, Under Secretary Hooker announced plans to work with Congress to provide $10 million in funding for permanent, custom-built bridges, which we are proudly sourcing from a U.S. company. These bridges will restore critical transportation infrastructure in affected areas and strengthen regional connectivity.

The Under Secretary also announced plans to provide $8 million in additional assistance for water, sanitation, and hygiene, as well as shelter, protection, livelihoods, and winterization support, to affected communities. The Department also plans to provide $13 million in U.S.-made drones to better support future disaster recovery efforts.

This funding announcement brings the United States' total assistance to Nepal's flood response and recovery efforts to more than $36 million. The United States will continue to work closely with the Government of Nepal to identify and deliver additional assistance where it is most needed.