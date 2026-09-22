Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Bancfirst Corporation

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by BancFirst Corporation, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to acquire and merge with Spirit BankCorp, Inc., of Bristow, Oklahoma, and thereby indirectly acquire SpiritBank, of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Board also gave its approval for BancFirst, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to merge with SpiritBank and to establish and operate branches at the locations of SpiritBank.

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